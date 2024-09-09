Home > Entertainment 'The Goonies' Cast: Where Are They Now? Catch up With the Stars From acting careers to legal professions, the original cast of The Goonies is now living diverse lives. By D.M. Published Sept. 9 2024, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment

It’s been nearly four decades since The Goonies hit theaters in 1985, and its cast has gone on to a wide range of careers. The Goonies hit theaters in 1985 and quickly became a beloved adventure film for all ages. Directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, the movie follows a group of kids from Astoria, Ore., as they embark on a thrilling quest. Mikey, Brand, Mouth, Chunk, Data, Stef, and Andy – a group of misfits – stumble upon an ancient treasure map in their attic.

Despite being released over 30 years ago, The Goonies has maintained its place in pop culture, with its catchphrases and memorable lines (like "Goonies never say die!") still quoted today. The movie became iconic not just for its story but for the memorable performances of its young cast, including Sean Astin (Mikey), Josh Brolin (Brand), and Corey Feldman (Mouth).

Many of these actors went on to have major careers in Hollywood. The cast has continued to evolve, with some becoming entertainment powerhouses, others stepping away from the spotlight. Here’s where the beloved Goonies stars are today.

Sean Astin (Mikey Walsh)

Sean Astin remains one of the most recognizable faces from the film. He went on to star in The Lord of the Rings trilogy as Samwise Gamgee. More recently, Sean appeared in Stranger Things and continues to work regularly in both television and film. Sean continues to have fond memories about his time working on The Goonies, which he says was filled with unexpected antics. “I remember a lot of The Goonies and you know, every day was some other really cool thing,” Sean said during a panel at Fan Expo (per Collider).

Josh Brolin (Brand Walsh)

Source: The Mega Agency The World Premiere Of ''Dune: Part Two''

Josh Brolin’s career skyrocketed after The Goonies. He’s now a major Hollywood star, known for his roles in No Country for Old Men, Deadpool 2, and as the iconic villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jeff Cohen (Chunk)

Unlike some of his co-stars, Jeff Cohen left acting after The Goonies. He transformed his career and is now a successful entertainment lawyer. Jeff has discussed how his portrayal of Chunk led him to explore the business side of Hollywood. Jeff is now a partner at Beverly Hills based law firm Cohen Gardner Law.

Corey Feldman (Mouth)

Source: The Mega Agency Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman became a prominent teen actor in the '80s, appearing in films like Stand By Me and The Lost Boys. While his career slowed down in later years, he has stayed active in entertainment and music. Corey has also been vocal about child abuse in Hollywood and has become an advocate for survivor support.

Kerri Green (Andy Carmichael)

Source: The Mega Agency Kerri Green

After The Goonies, Kerri Green appeared in films like Lucas and Summer Rental before stepping back from acting. Today, she focuses on writing and directing, keeping a low profile but has appeared several smaller roles. Kerri had guest appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and ER, according to IMDb.

Ke Huy Quan (Data)

Source: The Mega Agency Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan, who also starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, stepped away from acting for many years. However, in 2022, he made a remarkable comeback in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned him widespread praise and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Martha Plimpton (Stef Steinbrenner)