Does ‘Heated Rivalry’ Have a Happy Ending? Here’s What Could Be Next for Shane and Ilya (SPOILERS) The steamy TV adaptation of the 'Gamechanger' series stars actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 2 2025, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: HBO Max

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Heated Rivalry. Everybody who stays in for a weekend or 200 knows that HBO Max is a streaming mecca. The app includes so much to choose from, from a chilling documentary or limited series to comedies to… whatever Heated Rivalry is. OK, I’m probably being a bit dramatic here. Heated Rivalry is best described as a sports drama. However, it’s also a love story that has gained attention for its accurate portrayal of a type of LGBTQ+ relationship through its main characters.

Article continues below advertisement

The main characters, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), are hockey rivals who, as the series goes on, reveal they’ve been in a years-long secret relationship that could affect their families and careers. The enticing story between Shane and Ilya ends during the conclusion of Heated Rivalry Season 1. But will the star-crossed lovers get their happy ending? Here’s what to know.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

Does ‘Heated Rivalry’ have a happy ending?

Though Shane and Ilya’s love story is quite messy, it appears they do get their happily ever after eventually. Throughout the season and the book series it's based on, Game Changers by Rachel Reid, the central characters grow tired of hiding their relationship. According to The Direct, Ilya and Shane face various complications, including being on rival teams and dealing with their conservative parents’ expectations. The show’s synopsis stated that their complicated paths make it nearly impossible for them to have the relationship they desire.

“Two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands,” the show’s description read. “What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Max

‘Heated Rivalry’s’ ending explained

As of this writing, we don’t know how Heated Rivalry, the HBO Max series, ends. The series premiered on Nov. 30, 2025, and aired two episodes of its six-episode series. The final episode of Season 1 is set to premiere on Dec. 26, 2025. While we don’t know if Heated Rivalry will have the same ending as the Game Changers series, if it does, fans are in luck.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Heated Rivalry book, Shane and Ilya stop playing around and confess they’re ready to be together. They break their sports rivalry by telling the press they’re close friends and are working together on the Irina Foundation, a venture dedicated to raising money and awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention. However, in a more private moment, Ilya confesses his love for Shane and his desire to have children with him.