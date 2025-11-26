MomTok and 'Mormon Wives' Fans Finally Have Some Clarity on What Fruity Pebbles Means Jessi Ngatikaura finally spilled the means, or cereal, on what Fruity Pebbles means. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 26 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@demilucymay

When Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu, viewers had a lot to learn about the members of MomTok. And when an inside joke about Fruity Pebbles (yes, the cereal) came out, there were a lot of questions about what Fruity Pebbles means. It was obvious that, in relation to Demi Engemann and husband Bret Engemann, there was a potentially sexual meaning behind the joke.

Article continues below advertisement

But it took a feud between Demi and fellow MomTok member Jessi Ngatikaura to make the truth finally come to light. Cue all of the Mormon Wives hallelujahs, because fans were absolutely shook when Jessi revealed in a now widely shared social media video what Fruity Pebbles means. And, given her potential outing of Bret and Demi, there may be no going back to a friendship after this.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Fruity Pebbles mean with MomTok?

According to Jessi, Fruity Pebbles is a code phrase used to describe an intimate act between Demi and Bret. "Since she wants to be petty and be an a--hole, I think I'm just gonna go ahead and say that Grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it's dirty soda, and he gulps it down like water, and that's what Fruity Pebbles is," Jessi says in her video.

When Season 1 of Mormon Wives aired, and the Fruity Pebbles joke was made known to viewers, many speculated that it had something to do with something in the bedroom, but they didn't quite figure it out. The reveal that, according to Jessi at least, Fruity Pebbles means drinking urine as an intimate activity in the bedroom, was on no one's bingo card.

Article continues below advertisement

In a clip from the Season 1 episode where Fruity Pebbles is first introduced, you can see other members of MomTok "re-enact" how Demi allegedly described the act between herself and Bret. The user who shared the clip wrote on the video that it all makes so much sense now, given Jessi's claim about what Fruity Pebbles means.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments under that video, other users speculated about why it's called Fruity Pebbles. One fan wrote that maybe Bret also eats Fruity Pebbles cereal at the same time. Another suggested that maybe Demi's urine actually tastes sweet like cereal in some way. But apparently, despite knowing the alleged meaning behind the phrase, there are still more questions.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, Demi addressed Jessi's explanation in her Instagram Stories. "What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors was a consensual and private experience in our marriage," she wrote. "I won't let a private act between my husband and I be a distraction from a serious act that I did not consent to. I shared this information with Jessi in confidence nearly two years ago. It's very telling that she's choosing to break storyline and bring it up now, only after her own affair has come to light."

Demi made comments about Jessi too.

As Jessi says in her video, her reveal about Fruity Pebbles is in direct response to a comment she saw about her that Demi made. In the comment, Demi wrote, "Jessi's somewhere punching the air right now that Lisa is talking about me and not her." This was in reference to Lisa Vanderpump commenting on the drama between Demi and her Vanderpump Villa star Maricano Brunette.

Article continues below advertisement