'Stranger Things' Season 5 Could Kill off Major Characters Time has run out for Eleven and her friends. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 26 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Duffer Brothers are bringing Stranger Things to a close with the fifth season of the series. No one is safe from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and his legions of scary monsters. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and their friends need to do everything in their power to bring the villain down.

Article continues below advertisement

Who will die in the final season of Stranger Things? The internet has been running wild with speculation regarding who will take a bullet for the rest of the team in the final episodes of the Netflix blockbuster..

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who will die in the final season of 'Stranger Things'?

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is someone who could certainly bite the dust in the last installment of the series. The main gang needs protection. Steve has been there every step of the way, and he has nothing to lose. Saving Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), or anyone who might need it sounds like a noble way to go.

Moving on to the adults of Stranger Things, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) would do anything to keep Will (Noah Schnapp) away from danger. Jim Hopper (David Harbour) already went through a major death fakeout. If Netflix is looking to shock viewers, Joyce is right there. A fan on Reddit suggested that Max (Sadie Sink) could also die in the final season due to the state she was left in during the events of the previous installment.

Article continues below advertisement

The writing is on the wall. A story as massive as Stranger Things will attempt to do anything to make its audience feel emotional. Hawkins, Ind., is a dangerous place, and not everyone who goes on an adventure might make it out of there alive.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who are the safest characters in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Anything can happen during the final season of Stranger Things. However, there are some characters who are probably safe from the claws of Vecna and his minions. Will has walked down this road before. His disappearance triggered the events of the series, and he has been haunted by Vecna for a long time. This means that the youngest Byers boy is probably safe from death. Joyce has protected him before, and his connection to the Upside Down might be crucial to the premise of the story.

Dustin is the comic relief of the group. His friendship with Steve, Eddie (Joseph Quinn), and even his explosive temper have allowed audiences to fall in love with him. It's unlikely for Stranger Things to kill off the heart of the group. The younger siblings, including Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) and Holly (Nell Fisher), will probably stay away from the danger that will rain down on the teenagers and adults of the cast.