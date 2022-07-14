JusticeforChester — What Happened to Will Byers' Dog on 'Stranger Things'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things.

When it comes to Stranger Things, there are several questions us fans desperately want answered; from pondering where Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) has been to wondering if Max (Sadie Sink) will wake up from her coma, there's so much we need to know.

Nevertheless, the biggest question of all references a character some might have forgotten.