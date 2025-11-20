'Hazbin Hotel' Creator Drops Hints About Season 3 and 4 Release Date — "Brighter" Days Ahead Season 2 gave us some jaw-dropping and heartwarming moments, but it's made us all the hungrier for Season 3. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 20 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel. It finally arrived: Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel landed on Prime Video, and it was intense to say the least. Not only did we see the rise of the Vees as a major power in Hell, but we watched Heaven and Hell find a way to work together, and some major shifts in power dynamics.

Article continues below advertisement

The finale of Season 2 has been widely regarded as one of the best episodes in the series, with fans fawning over the music, the storytelling, and the character development. That means it's now time to turn our eyes ahead and ask: What is the release date for Season 3? We have some good news and some bad news.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

What is the release date for Season 3 of 'Hazbin Hotel'?

To say Season 2 left us on a cliffhanger is a wild understatement. Not only do we not know what the fate was of Vox, but we also don't know how Lucifer feels about the fact that he was basically ignored while being tortured under Vox's doomsday device. Also? He missed that heartwarming overlord "power of friendship" moment at the end of Season 2, which means he probably still believes the worst of sinners.

And then, the last scene of Episode 8 shows Charlie leaving a message for her absent mom, Lillith, whom she has been desperately trying to reach for seven years and counting. We'd expect just another unanswered voicemail, but the last scene shows someone calling back, Charlie answering, and saying in disbelief, "Mom?" Was it really Lillith? Signs seem to point to "yes," but that really makes us eager to see Season 3 arrive. And there's some good/bad news about when that'll be.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Collider, series creator and Hellaverse mastermind Vivienne Medrano dropped a hint about how long the wait will be for Season 3. There was just under a two-year wait between the January 2024 release of Season 1 of Hazbin and the October 2025 release of Season 2. Viv says of Season 3, "We are definitely well into it, but animation takes a long time." She added, “I would say a similar wait for Season 3 … but less of a wait for Season 4 because they were greenlit together.”

So, it looks like we can expect to wait up to two years between Seasons 2 and 3 of Hazbin, but maybe as short as a year between 3 and 4. Luckily for Hellaverse fans, Helluva Boss Season 3 should land somewhere between Seasons 2 and 3 of Hazbin, giving them some crumbs to lap up while waiting for the next Hazbin chapter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video

What will Season 3 of 'Hazbin Hotel' be about?

Now that we know we're in for another hefty wait, what exactly are we expecting to happen in Season 3? First and foremost, there are some major loose ends and unanswered questions looming over the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Such as: Lute backed down when Abel borrowed Adam's authority, but her parting glance at Vaggi showed that she's nowhere near ready to let bygones be bygones. Lucifer now has to try to see sinners in a different way after the overlords defied all odds to come together, even Valentino and Velvette. Charlie's hotel concept is back on full steam ahead, and theoretically, more redemptions are in the pipeline. And, of course, Angel Dust is breaking our hearts by refusing to come home, internalizing the abuse he suffered at Vox's hands.

Then there's the question: What happened to Vox? Valentino may want to play oblivious, but we all know he's somewhere, plotting. And, of course, unchained Alastor could be very good, or very bad. So, what does all of this, and more, mean for Season 3? It's hard to say exactly what will play out because we technically have two more seasons to watch it all go down. So, things we might expect to wrap up in Season 3 could play out over two seasons instead. However, in that interview with Collider, Viv gave some hints about what Season 3 will be about.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video