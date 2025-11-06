Why Did 'Hazbin Hotel's' Angel Dust Commit the Sin That Landed Him in Hell? (SPOILERS) When confronted about the sin that landed him in Hell, Angel quickly tried to change the subject. By Ivy Griffith Updated Nov. 6 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel. The long wait is over for Hazbin Hotel fans: Season 2 has landed on Prime Video. And with it have come a whirlwind of revelations, backstory drops, and intense moments that have made the Season a fast and intense upgrade to Season 1. Along with learning more about our favorite characters' motives and plans, we've also been offered a peek into their backstories.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of them are what you might have expected, such as what once went down between Vox and Alastor. Others, maybe not so much. We did learn about the unforgivable sin that landed Angel Dust in Hell, and it was a doozy. So, why did Angel kill his dad? Here's what we know about the reason behind the apparent patricide which resulted in his arrival in the Hellaverse, and other details that have been dropped about Angel's past.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Angel Dust kill his dad in 'Hazbin Hotel'?

Season 2 Charlie has been a source of frustration for most fans. Forging ahead with her plans to shove redemption down the throat of Hell's sinners, she's now grappling with the reality of what her motives might be. While Season 1 presented altruistic motives, Season 2 has started to shed a new light on those motives and question why she's really so focused on redemption. This was highlighted in one particular episode: Season 2 Episode 3, "Behind Closed Doors."

Charlie strong-armed Angel Dust into agreeing to be the next sinner redeemed, and tried to "speed-run redemption," complete with song.

Article continues below advertisement

But after all of her lip service methods failed to elevate Angel to the Pearly Gates, Charlie made one last desperate bid, tying Husk to the conveniently placed train tracks circling the Hotel and telling Angel to risk his life in an altruistic gesture to save Husk. It was supposed to be safe, but the eagerly watching Vox removed the brakes, putting Husk in very real peril.

Vaggie did her job and no one died, luckily, but the situation prompted Vox to needle Charlie a little more, threatening to reveal the sin that landed Angel in Hell to prove that her efforts to redeem him were pointless. Angel desperately tried to wave Vox off and change the subject, but Vox dropped the bomb anyway: Angel killed his own dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, we don't know much more about why he would choose to kill his dad. At least, not yet. But it was a shock to fans who assumed Angel's sins centered on drinking and drugs.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

What DO we know about Angel's past?

While we don't know what motivated Angel to apparently kill his own father, yet, we do know some bits and pieces about his past. For instance, in Season 1, we saw Angel don an old-school gangster outfit and bring out the big guns, literally, while letting Husk know that there are things about him not everyone knows. Such as a potential past in the mafia.

While it's fan speculation for now, based on that Season 1 scene, we do know some things. His sister, Molly, is in Heaven, for one. She is briefly visible in Season 1 Episode 6, "Welcome to Heaven." Saint Peter sings his song about the joys of Heaven, then warbles, "and everyone is hot." Molly, seated on the far right of the group, can be seen smiling at Charlie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video Molly, bottom right, is Angel Dust's sister

But Angel's brother, Arackniss, wasn't so lucky. We know a little less about the canon of Arackniss, and only get a glimpse of him in Season 1 Episode 8 "The Show Must Go On" as he watches a Katie Killjoy breaking news update about how Charlie and her merry band of misfits defeated the Exorcist Army. We don't know why one sibling went to Heaven and the other two were punted to Hell, but we're likely to uncover some of this history sooner than later.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video Arackniss, center, is Angel Dust's brother