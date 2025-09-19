Here’s What ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Ep Has Said About the Movie’s Release Date Plans for the movie adaptation were announced during the Amazon Prime Video hit's series finale party. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 19 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After three seasons, the streamer ended the series on Sept. 18, 2025. While we weren't ready for the finale to come as soon as it did, soon after the finale, Amazon Prime Video announced that a movie adaptation was in the works! Here's everything to know about the movie's release date and what fans should expect to see.

When is 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie's release date?

Although we know The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is definitely happening, we currently can't say exactly when the film will premiere. According to Jenny Han, who wrote The Summer I Turned Pretty books and executive-produced the series, the movie's release date hasn't officially been set, though viewers shouldn't expect to see it in 2026. "We don't know when it's coming out, but not next year," Han told The Wrap at the TSITP finale party. "We still have to make it," which lets us know the film is yet to enter production.

Han also said she wasn't sure how the movie would be distributed. While Amazon Prime Video greenlit the movie, fans have expressed wanting to see it on the big screen rather than on their couches. However, when asked about the theatrical release, Han said she wasn't sure if a theatrical release would happen, though she wasn't opposed to it. "I think we'll see," she said. "I mean, I don't know. It's still really early, but I guess we'll have to find out."

The writer added that there were still many factors to address ahead of the film's release, including fleshing out its script. "We right now have a draft, but it's still very much early days," Han explained. "There's really not much I can share at the moment, but hopefully you will know more soon."

What will 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie be about?

Although the plot for the TSITP movie required further development when it was announced, fans who have followed the series from start to finish should have a sense of what to expect. The movie adaptation will likely follow Belly and Conrad's next chapter, with fans speculating whether the wedding written into the final book in the series will make its way into the movie. In the series finale, Belly finally decided between Conrad and Jeremiah and chose Conrad, ending her engagement with Jeremiah.

The finale ended with Jeremiah attempting to move on with his life by sharing a kiss with Denise (Isabella Briggs), in Cousins. A continuation of their love story could be featured in the movie, since Denise and Belly's brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman), are together and received seed money for their startup in the finale. Whatever comes of the TSITP movie, we will definitely be watching!