What Susannah's Letter Really Said in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Has Fans Sobbing The wedding day explodes when Susannah's letter lands in the wrong hands, and the fallout is brutal.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Season 3, Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty gave fans the gut punch they knew was coming but weren’t ready for. “Last Kiss” isn’t just the wedding episode; it’s the one where Susannah’s letter to Conrad shows up at the worst possible moment.

Before her death, Susannah wrote letters to Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad, meant to be opened on their wedding days. Laurel hands Belly and Jeremiah their envelopes, but chaos erupts when Jeremiah realizes his note isn’t his at all. He’s holding Conrad’s, and reading it changes everything. What did Susannah write to Conrad in the letter she left for him? Let's take a look.

Susannah’s words to Conrad cut deeper than anyone expected.

The letter is simple but devastating: “I only ever got to see you in love once. ... I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you — it was like you were the only boy in the world.” Susannah urges Conrad to hold onto that kind of love, telling him to cook, to listen, to choose jewelry or even chocolate. It’s tender advice from a mother who knew she wouldn’t be around.

Even without Belly’s name on the page, fans know exactly who Susannah is talking about. Conrad knows it. Jeremiah knows it. The subtext is heavy, and the timing couldn’t be worse. What was supposed to be Jeremiah’s wedding day spirals into heartbreak, fueled by the truth inside that envelope.

Viewers who remember Season 2 will recognize the callback. Susannah, sick in bed, accidentally dropped her stack of letters, mixing up the envelopes. That detail makes the moment in “Last Kiss” even crueler. Jeremiah wasn’t supposed to read Conrad’s letter, but fate handed it to him anyway.

Here is Susannah's letter to Conrad in full.

"Dear Conrad, "I can hardly believe my little bug is getting married today! I am just bursting at the thought my beautiful boy has found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with. "I only ever got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not that just I got to see you in love but I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you – it was like you were the only boy in the world.

"As a mother, there is no greater gift than to see her child be as dearly loved by another person. Today, if there's even a fraction of the love I saw then, I am more than happy. I am overjoyed. "Don't be afraid to tell her every day how very much she means to you. Cook for her, be a good listener, don't try to win every argument. Jewelry is always welcome. Pay attention to if she wears gold or silver. If she is not a jewelry girl, then chocolate. "Loving you always and forever, Mom."

As of Episode 8, we still don’t know what Susannah wrote to Jeremiah or Belly. Those letters remain sealed, waiting for the right moment. But Conrad’s has already done the damage. Fans say it feels like Susannah’s voice reached from beyond to change the course of the Fisher boys’ story.