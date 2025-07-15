'TSITP' Star Gavin Casalegno Is Loving Married Life — "It’s So Fun" Gavin married registered nurse Chayenne King in 2024. By Niko Mann Published July 15 2025, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans want to know if Gavin Casalegno is married after seeing him in the Amazon drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The romance drama is currently in its third season, and fans are in love with the hunky actor.

The coming-of-age drama tells the story of a teenage girl who ends up in a love triangle with two brothers — Jeremiah and Conrad — and Gavin, 25, plays Jeremiah on the Amazon series. Fans are swooning over the handsome actor, and they want to know if he's married.

Is Gavin Casalegno Married?

Sorry, ladies! Yes, Gavin Casalegno is married. The former child model is married to Cheyanne King, a registered nurse, whom he began dating a few years ago. Cheyanne graduated from Baylor University in May of 2023, the same year she and Gavin began dating. The Queen of the Ring actor kept his relationship a secret from the public until the duo got married. He announced their marriage by sharing pictures from his wedding on Instagram on Nov. 12, 2024. Gavin captioned the post, "FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU."

The young actor said that he preferred to keep his private life private during a 2023 interview with Shondaland, according to People. "I had to really learn to navigate my own privacy and well-being," he said, sharing details of his private life. "The quick fix for me is just deleting Instagram and all these apps to kind of check out, to be with my family and be with myself, to spend some time with the Lord — that’s really where I thrive."

Gavin spoke about relationships in general during an interview with Cosmopolitan that same year. "Being an adult, I’ve learned what it means to just mature a little bit in the dating space," he said. "You’re dating to marry, you’re not dating to just date. I think that gets lost a lot of times in younger generations. So, I really try to be intentional with everything that I do, as far as spending my time, and gift giving, and flirting, and all these things."

While Gavin was secretive about the couple's relationship, Cheyanne began sharing pictures of the couple in 2023. She shared pictures of the couple's travels to Italy and Asia, but she was considerate and did not show Gavin's face in the photographs. One of the posts featuring the couple together was captioned, "Highly recommend backpacking Europe with your besties: a solid 10/10." However, now that the couple is married, the pictures include Gavin's entire face.

The young nurse also shared a few pictures of the couple on Valentine's Day with the caption, "My Valentine for the rest of our lives." She also shared a video of the couple after moving into their new home, featuring Gavin picking up his wife and twirling her around in their new home. Cheyanne captioned the Instagram post, "Thank you Jesus."