Reese Witherspoon's Boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, Is a Harvard Grad and Seems Pretty Well Off Surprisingly, their net worths aren't too far apart. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 15 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET

In the world of entertainment, the name Oliver Haarmann isn’t one that comes up often, and that’s because Oliver isn’t an actor, singer, or any kind of entertainer. But after being romantically linked to actress Reese Witherspoon, even spotted packing on the PDA in July 2025, per People, his name has suddenly piqued the interest of her fans.

When you're connected to someone like Reese, it's only natural for people to wonder who you are, what you do for a living, and how your net worth compares to hers (which is estimated to be around $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, so yeah, it matters). Here’s everything to know about Oliver's net worth and what he does for a living.

What is Reese Witherspoon's boyfriend Oliver Haarmann's net worth?

Oliver is a German financier with extensive experience in the financial sector and the educational background to back it up. He was a partner at KKR, a leading global investment firm based in London, from 1999 to 2010. He later became a founding partner of Searchlight Capital Partners, which he launched in 2010 alongside Eric Zinterhofer and Erol Uzumeri. He still holds that role today. Per the IBT, his net worth hovers around $440 million.

Searchlight Capital Partners is a private investment firm that “identifies and develops distinctive opportunities for its investors and partner companies,” according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Oliver is a Brown University graduate, earning his BA in both international relations and history, and even earned his MBA from Harvard Business School, according to his LinkedIn. He also volunteers his time with several notable organizations.

He serves on the Board of Trustees at Brown University, is the Chairman of the Board for IntoUniversity, an Advisory Board Member for Aspire Institute, and a Member of the Board of Trustees for Artangel. So, it’s safe to say Oliver is a pretty big deal in his industry. And there’s even more in his portfolio worth knowing about.

Oliver Haarmann is a co-owner of the New York Islanders.

While Oliver’s main job is helping others with their investments, he’s made some impressive ones of his own. In December 2023, Sportico reported that he was vying to secure a 10 percent ownership stake in the NHL team, the New York Islanders, and according to the team’s official website, he’s now one of five co-owners.

Oliver Haarmann has been romantically linked to Reese Witherspoon since 2024.

Reese seemed ready to ease back into the dating world in 2024, when a source told People she and Oliver were spending time together, more specifically, “having fun.” And it seems they’re still enjoying each other’s company.