Is Sofia Vergara Starting a Modern Family With Tom Brady? Details on Their Possible Relationship Did Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady find love on a yachting place? By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 10 2025, 8:14 p.m. ET

The celebrity world is full of surprising couples, which makes sense. Very few people can understand that life, so it stands to reason that you're going to want to date someone who gets it. Some of our favorite mismatched famous more than friends include, but are not limited to, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande, and, of course, Pete Davidson with anyone. Sometimes, two people find love in a crazy place, and that crazy place is probably a red carpet event.

That brings us to a possible new entry in the weird romance club. Actor Sofia Vergara, of Modern Family fame, was spotted with former quarterback and Deflategate star Tom Brady. This somewhat mismatched duo was living la vida loca in Ibiza, Spain, where one can find a DJ on every corner. Is there any truth to the rumors, or is this just another Tom-related conspiracy theory? Let's get into it.

Are Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady dating?

Following his disappointing but not surprising appearance at Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sanchez, Tom took his hijinks to the high seas. Along with a slew of A-list celebrities, Tom partied on the Luminara superyacht, which was launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on July 3. That's where he spotted Sofia and, as one source told Page Six, asked if he could switch seats to sit next to her at one of the dinners.

The yacht adventure only lasted two nights, but Tom and Sofia reportedly kept the hangouts going after they disembarked. That's when they headed for Ibiza to embark on what the source is calling a "summer romance." While Sofia's Instagram is chockablock with good times, including a pic with Tom, the former footballer has not posted anything from the yacht or Ibiza.

Does Tom think Sofia is too old for him?

We can't believe we have to address this but evidently the Daily Mail is starting some drama. The controversial outlet claims that 47-year-old Tom Brady thinks 53-year-old Sofia is too old for him. A Tom source told the British tabloid that the brief fling was already over. "He sees Sofia as beautiful and his type, but he isn't going to start a relationship with her as she is older and stuck in her ways," they said.