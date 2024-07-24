Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Sofia Vergara Shows off Her New Boyfriend Months After Divorcing Joe Manganiello The Emmy nominee's romance with her surgeon bae reportedly happened in October 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 24 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Sofia Vergara is moving on after her and Joe Manganiello's divorce. The 52-year-old Griselda star is back on the dating scene with a new boo.

Sofia took to Instagram to share with the world the benefits of starting over. So, who is the man making her smile these days? Here's the scoop!



Who is Sofia Vergara dating?

Sofia began sparking dating rumors soon after she and Joe filed for divorce in July 2023. That October, she was romantically linked to Justin Saliman, an LA-based orthopedic surgeon, after they were spotted on a dinner date. She played coy about the relationship until confirming it via Instagram Stories in April 2024.

Through her soft launches and stories, Sofia's fans decided that she was in a happy new partnership. In July 2024, the Modern Family alum posted photos of her and Justin soaking up the sun in Italy. The first photo showed Sofia looking blissful in a yellow dress as she sat on a chair. Another snap showed her boyfriend relaxing on a couch while wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. She captioned the photos with a heart emoji.

Sofia is seemingly taking baby steps with Justin amid her ongoing divorce from Joe. After nine years of marriage, Joe filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." While Sofia claimed they divorced because Joe wanted to have more kids and she refused, he told Men's Journal that their divorce came because they grew apart, though he admitted he did want to have children someday.