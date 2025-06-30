Who Were All of the Celebrities at Jeff Bezos's Wedding to Lauren Sánchez? The couple got married in Venice, Italy, on June 27. By Niko Mann Published June 30 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @laurensanchezbezos

There were several celebrities at Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy, over the weekend, including several Kardashians and Jenners. The extravagant nuptials reportedly cost an estimated $47 million and brought out the rich and famous in droves, per MSNBC.

At least 90 private jets were expected to bring in the guests, and the expensive festivities led to several protests by local activists. However, that didn't stop several celebrities from attending the lavish event, including movie stars, media icons, fashion designers, sports legends, and music superstars.

Who were all of the celebrities at Jeff Bezos's wedding?

Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez included several celebrities, including actors, musicians, media legends, royalty, and sports greats. A fashion designer or two were also in attendance at the three-day extravaganza. Actor Orlando Bloom attended the festivities, which happened to be just after the news of his split from Katy Perry was announced, and he was photographed strolling the streets of Venice with Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney amid the breakup.

The Deep Cover actor was also hanging out with fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio and NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Media icon Oprah Winfrey was also in attendance with her bestie, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King. Never to miss an opportunity to be photographed, Kim Kardashian attended the three-day event — which included a pajama party — along with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

The guest list also included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Queen Rania of Jordan, Diane von Fürstenberg and her husband, Barry Diller, Tommy Hilfiger, and model Karlie Kloss, per People. Usher, DJ Cassidy, and opera singer Matteo Bocelli performed at the wedding, and the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger was seen hitting the dance floor at the reception.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was also in attendance with his wife, Jessica, and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates was also at the three-day extravaganza, as was actor Jessica Alba. The three-day affair began on June 26 with a welcome night for guests at the Madonna dell'Orto church. The wedding took place on June 27 at the Giorgio Cini Foundation on the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore, where Matteo serenaded the couple and guests with the Elvis Presley classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The third day of the event included a pajama party that lasted until 4 a.m., per People. "It was great," said a source. "It went until 4 in the morning and started at 7:00 p.m. It was a pajama-themed party with everyone wearing silk and robes, and slippers. It was epic. A full-fledged dance party with everyone standing on the banquettes and all of the sofas and couches."