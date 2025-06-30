Jeff Bezos's Kids Don't Seem to Appear in Any of the Photos From His Wedding The wedding was reportedly incredibly expensive. By Joseph Allen Published June 30 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you paid attention to headlines over the past few days, you might be aware that one of the richest men in the world got married. One of the reasons Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez was in the news, in addition to the fact that they seem to have rented the entire city of Venice for the occasion, is that a variety of hugely wealthy people were in attendance for the proceedings.

Following the coverage of their big day, though, many wanted to know whether Jeff Bezos's kids from his previous marriage were in attendance for the event. Here's what we know.



Were Jeff Bezos's kids at his wedding?

Jeff shares four children with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott: a son named Preston Bezos, who was born in 2000, as well as two sons and a daughter who were adopted from China and who don't often appear in public. After scouring through photos from the wedding, though, people who looked closely say that they cannot find any of Jeff's children anywhere. You might spot Leonardo DiCaprio or Kim Kardashian, but there wasn't a Bezos child to be found.

While we don't know for sure whether they were there or not, it seems possible that Jeff decided against having them attend in order to protect their own privacy at such a high-profile event. It's also possible that they were in attendance but nobody spotted them or that Jeff had specific designs in place to ensure that his family didn't get caught by paparazzi even if other attendees did.

Lauren Sánchez's kids played a much more public role.

While Jeff's kids may or may not have attended, we know for sure that Lauren's kids were in the building for their mom's big day. Lauren's sons, Nikko and Evan, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzales and ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, respectively, apparently walked Lauren down the aisle. Lauren's 17-year-old daughter, Ella, whom she also shares with Patrick, was also in attendance and served as her maid of honor.

Do you think he's trying to hide his face because he's always said he's an environmentalist but he's at Jeff Bezos wedding ? pic.twitter.com/iduLwiJerM — kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) June 28, 2025

“Ella’s original,” Lauren explained to Vogue before the wedding. "She beats to her own drum. She had never had a fitting before, and she loved it. She’s going to look amazing. It has been the most fun dressing all the kids.” For Lauren, at least, privacy was not a huge concern when it comes to her kids, who are certainly old enough that they can begin making their own decisions.

The wedding itself was undoubtedly one of the most lavish and public of the decade. In addition to celebrity guests and an insanely beautiful location, the wedding also included multiple costume changes and the kind of food that only insane levels of wealth can afford.