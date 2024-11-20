Home > Human Interest Who Are Lauren Sánchez’s Children? Inside Her Life With Nikko, Evan, and Ella Lauren first became a mom in 2001. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 20 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A blend of professional success and family devotion defines Lauren Sánchez. Over the years, she has built an impressive career path for herself as a news anchor, entertainment reporter, and an award-winning journalist. She's even gained recognition for her work as a pilot and philanthropist. Alongside these achievements, she is a devoted mother to three children: Nikko, Evan, and Ella.

Her parenting journey spans several different phases of her life that resulted in a blended family. Nikko, her eldest, was born during her relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Evan and Ella were born during her marriage to Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood agent. Throughout all her endeavors and relationships, the one thing she prioritizes above all else is her three children. Keep reading as we take a closer look at Lauren Sánchez's children.

Lauren Sánchez has three children from two relationships.

Lauren has always been an open book when it comes to how much value she places on motherhood and her deep love for her children. She co-parents her son Nikko with his father, Tony. The two maintain a strong and healthy co-parenting relationship despite no longer being together. Similarly, she also shares a healthy co-parenting relationship with the father of Evan and Ella as well.

According to People Magazine, Lauren often takes to social media to publicly celebrate major milestones in her children’s life. This includes sharing birthday tributes or enjoying family vacations. She has always tried to create a warm and supportive environment for her children amid the challenges of living in a blended family.

Nikko Gonzalez is Lauren Sánchez's eldest child.

Nikko, born in February 2001, is Lauren’s first child. She welcomed him into the world during her relationship with Tony. Despite their separation, Lauren and Tony have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship. Nikko grew up surrounded by love and support from both parents. According to Business Insider, Nikko has already achieved notable milestones. In May 2024, he graduated from college. This was a proud moment for Lauren, who took to social media to dote on her son's accomplishment. Nikko also has a creative side as he has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana.

Evan Whitesell, her middle child, turned 18 this year.

Lauren and Patrick welcomed Evan into the world in 2006. Evan is Lauren’s second child. He is also the first of two children she had during her marriage to Patrick. According to Hello! Magazine, seeing photos or videos of Evan is a rarity. So, it was a real treat earlier this year when Lauren celebrated him turning 18 by sharing a couple photos of him on her Instagram Stories.

Lauren referred to her son as the "joy and light" in her life. The photos highlighted the close bond she shares with her son even though she doesn’t show him off on social media.

Ella Whitesell is her youngest child.

Ella, born in January 2008, is Lauren’s youngest and her second child with Patrick. Like her brother Evan, Ella keeps a low profile but occasionally appears in family moments shared online. Lauren often speaks about her pride in Ella’s creativity and independence.

