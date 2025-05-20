Who Are Diane von Fürstenberg's Children With Prince Egon? Meet Prince Alexander and Princess Tatiana Fashion Designer Diane von Fürstenberg is best known for creating the wrap dress in 1974. By Niko Mann Published May 20 2025, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fashion Designer Diane von Fürstenberg is best known for creating the wrap dress in 1974. However, many may be surprised to learn that the fashion icon is also a princess who shares two children with her ex-husband, Prince Edouard Egon von und zu Fürstenberg. The fashion legend and the German prince met when they were both teenagers at a party in Switzerland back in 1965 while attending the University of Geneva.

The royal couple briefly broke up while Diane worked as a photographer's assistant in Paris. After she moved to Italy for an internship, the young prince proposed, and the duo married in 1969, according to InStyle. Now, many are wondering about Diane von Fürstenberg's children with the late prince.



Who are Diane von Fürstenberg's two children?

Soon after Diane von Fürstenberg became engaged to Prince Egon, she learned that she was pregnant with her first child, Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg. The young prince was born in 1970, and his sister, Princess Tatiana von Fürstenberg, was born in 1971.

Prince Alexander is married to model Ali Kay, and the couple shares two children — Leon and Vito. The prince attended Brown University before becoming the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of the Ranger Global Advisors investment firm. Prince Alexander also serves as the Director of The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation, which focuses on philanthropy.

Tatiana von Fürstenberg is an art curator.

According to The New York Times, the princess attended boarding school in Europe before opening a now-closed boutique in Los Angeles. She also sang lead vocals in the band Playdate before writing and directing the feature film based on her life in boarding school, Tanner Hall, and a short film, Tyrolean Riviera.

Tatiana also suffered from Bell's palsy in 2023, a temporary condition that causes weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. The princess shared a post on Instagram noting her condition and "one-sided smirk."

The art curator also has a genetic muscular disease that sometimes requires her to use a wheelchair and causes her to become tired easily. She is divorced from actor Russell Steinberg, and the former couple shares a daughter, Antonia.

Diana and Prince Egon divorced in 1983.

Diane said in her 2014 memoir, The Woman I Wanted to Be, that her husband's infidelity, along with an exposé in New York Magazine, led to the end of her marriage. The princess also admitted to having an affair following her husband's infidelities.

“Reading the magazine and seeing our lives exposed under a magnifying glass, I realized that that couple was not who I was," she wrote. "I didn’t want to be a European Park Avenue princess with a pretend, decadent life.”

Despite divorcing in 1983, Diana and Prince Egon continued to have a friendly relationship and shared holidays with their two children until his death from cirrhosis of the liver in 2004. She married IAC Chairman Barry Diller in 2001. Diller later revealed that he was gay, according to New York Magazine. However, Diller said in his new memoir, Who Knew, that his sexuality did not affect his passion for his wife.