“My 2-Year-Old Is a Drug Dealer” — Mom Shocked by Toddler Who Brings Her Stacks of Cash

By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 13 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET

A mom was stunned to see her 2-year-old toddler running up to her with a wad of cash in her hands while they were at home together. Taylor (@shesuqcme) posted a series of viral TikToks pertaining to the mysterious money her daughter somehow got her tiny little palms on. And while she has some theories, she doesn't appear to have a definitive answer.

"I'm so ... confused," she says at the start of the video. "If you've watched my stories today, you know that my daughter has brought me, $243 in cash." At this point in the clip, Taylor holds up a giant wad of bills, with seemingly no idea how her child was able to get her hands on the money.

She briefly glances at the money before doubling down on the absurdity of the situation. "My toddler has brought me $243 in cash today. And I don't know whose money this is. Or where it came from. I was cleaning my bathroom and she was really quiet."

Taylor went on to say that this "quiet" is a well-known phenomenon among parents and that it almost always indicates that there's something off. "And if you have a toddler you know that's never good. So I go to check on her and she has a full spread out on my living room couch."

The mom continued with her story. "And then, two hours later she brings me two more $50 bills. I don't...I'm sca-" clearly at a loss for words, Taylor stammers and then stops speaking, her mouth agape.

"I said, 'Honey, where are you? where'd you find this? Come on let's play a game, come on show me!'" she says, recreating the enthusiastic nature in which she spoke to her child in the hopes of discovering where the cash came from.

"And she goes, 'hehehe,'" the TikToker says, mimicking her toddler's squeaky laughter. She takes a beat to collect herself and presumably tries and make sense of where the child was able to get her hands on that amount of cash.

"The only possible, conclusion I come to, is that my 2-year-old is a drug dealer. Because, I don't even carry cash like I don't know who's money that is," she says, bewildered at the end of the clip.

Mystery solved? Taylor posts a follow-up TikTok video.

In a follow-up video, Taylor says that she believes she may have found out where her daughter was pulling the money from. She reached out to her husband, who works in the Coast Guard and was away in the middle of the ocean. "I said, 'Hey did you like empty your wallet and put some money in a drawer or something before you left?"

At the time of posting the video, she said that she hadn't heard back from her spouse, however. The TikToker went on to rule out other possibilities as to where the money could've come from. "We don't have any floor vents in our house, so, I don't think there was a stash in there. But this morning, when I was picking up her room, I did find this chair flipped over."

She points to the chair in question, which has its bottom portion ripped out. Focusing her lens on the bottom portion of the chair, she reveals that the bottom portion of the chair is filled with a litany of different items. "Let's go through it," she tells her viewers.

It contained a toy carrot and a small children's book with a picture of a bunny on it. Her mother's Ray Ban sunglasses and a toy milk jug were also stashed away under the couch, along with a container of Tums antacid tablets. Also in the couch was a "gold bracelet" and a container of Zyn pouches.

Taylor says that she picked the baby chair up from a "curb alert" a while back, and that there isn't any way for her to "find the owners" of it. She seems to think it's possible that the chair's previous owner may've been responsible for the pile of money her daughter brought out to her.

At this point in the video, her toddler enters the room and she asks the young girl if she was stealing money from her. This just prompts laughter from the child, which leads her mother to think that "maybe she was."

Numerous commenters who replied to her post joked about her daughter's penchant for having cash seemingly materialize out of nowhere. One person penned, "I’m gonna have to have a serious talk with my 30-year-old. He never gave me anything but Chicken Pox when he was a toddler."

This was a sentiment echoed by another commenter, who wrote: "I'm sitting here looking at my kids who only give me a headache and a high grocery bill." But it seems like there were other kids who squirreled away money that belonged to their parents as well.

