"A Four-Year Cruise With No Politics Sounds Lovely" — The Full Scoop on the Skip Forward Cruise

By Jennifer Farrington Updated Nov. 12 2024, 12:10 p.m. ET

To say some folks are upset over Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential win is an understatement — they’re livid. For those who aren’t on board with the results and don’t want to follow the celebrity trend of “leaving the U.S.,” Villa Vie Residences has a solution, though it comes at a hefty price.

The company's "Skip Forward" cruise package offered through their Tour La Vie program lets you skip through Trump’s presidency with a four-year voyage. Whether you're interested in joining fellow voyagers or just curious, we’ve got all the details.

All about the Skip Forward cruise that let's you bypass Donald Trump's presidential term.

Villa Vie is no stranger to offering long-term cruise packages, but its "Skip Forward" option is drawing significant attention. Travelers will live aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey for four years, visiting over 425 ports in 140 countries.

While smaller packages are available, this unique voyage offers up to 600 residents the chance to make the ship their home."Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons," the company's press release notes.

For those hesitant to commit to the full four-year cruise or prefer a later start, Villa Vie offers flexible options. What's causing a stir, though, are the playful names for the different packages: the one-year cruise is called "Escape From Reality," the two-year version is the "Mid-Term Selection," and the three-year package is "Everywhere but Home." As for the full four-year trip, it's dubbed "Skip Forward." Perhaps we'll just go with the Escape From Reality for now!

While ditching the U.S. and life in general to explore the world on a four-year journey sounds enticing, especially considering the current state of our economy, the real question is: What’s the price?

How much does the four-year Skip Forward cruise cost?

The four-year Skip Forward cruise offered by Villa Vie, which essentially lets you breeze through Trump's presidency without being present in the U.S., costs $256,000 for single occupancy or $320,000 for two, per the company's website. The three-year option is a bit "cheaper," priced at $208,000 for singles or $130,000 per person for two or more.

If that's too costly, the two-year package is $150,000 for single occupancy or $93,000 per person for groups. For a shorter escape, the one-year cruise is $80,000 for singles or $50,000 per person for groups.

Some of the perks you'll enjoy during this super-long getaway include high-speed internet via Starlink, and the option to invite friends or family aboard for just $129 a day. You'll also receive your first medical consultation for free and housekeeping services. To make the deal even sweeter, there are no hidden fees or extra gratuities.