‘What Not to Wear’ Icons Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Now: Inside Their Feud and Rebrand

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly returned to TV over a decade after their controversial show, 'What Not to Wear' ended.

In the early 2000s, makeover shows were all the craze. Every talk show from Oprah to Maury (pre "you ARE the father") was guilty of having the segment on their platform. However, decades later, those of us who watched the shows in our youth are more cringed than reminiscent by the fact we watched them and cheered the "before and afters" on. Fashion and lifestyle experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly were central pieces of makeover show madness.

Their TLC show, What Not to Wear, was a fashion lover's staple, as they gave tough-yet-honest reactions to how they felt a contestant should dress. The series ran for a successful 10 seasons before wrapping in 2013. After What Not to Wear wrapped, fans of the show struggled to keep up with Stacy and Clinton and were pleasantly surprised when they announced their plans to return to the small screen. So, where are the hosts now? Here's the scoop.

Where Stacy London and Clinton Kelly now?

Stacy and Clinton's lives post-What Not to Wear haven't changed much. Both of the fashion gurus have continued making the world more stylish individually. After the show wrapped, Stacy worked as a contributor for The View from 2013 until 2016. The Truth About Style author also writes for publications like Oprah Daily.

According to Flow Space, Stacy shared with the outlet in 2019 that she felt "out of date and out of style as she aged in the limelight. In 2023, she used her voice and platform to create her beauty brand, State of Menopause, created the Menopause CEO Summit, and has taken that thanks-but-no-thanks TV show idea to Pinterest TV, hosting Midlife Magic with Stacy London. Stacy also released her first clothing line with QVC, By Stacy London, in August 2024.

Clinton also continued hosting after What Not To Wear as one of the hosts of The Chew, which ended in 2018. He also continued his path as a writer, contributing to Woman's Daily, Marie Claire, and Madamoiselle, plus his bestselling book of essays, I Hate Everyone, Except You.

While Clinton and Stacy continued working in the television and fashion industry, the reason behind What Not To Wear's conclusion festered. Over the years, rumors swirled that the former co-hosts were feuding offline, which they confirmed in an August 2024 interview with Today. During the interview, Clinton and Stacy admitted the chatter about their beef circulating on Instagram made them resolve their tension privately.

"After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’" Clinton shared. "Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact." “So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out,"’ he added. "And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all.”

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly returned to TV with 'Wear Whatever the F You Want.'

After Stacy and Clinton had a conversation that Stacy said she "sobbed my eyes out" during, the duo made amends and were better than ever. In March 2025, they released the trailer for a reimagining of their makeover run, Wear Whatever the F You Want. While the show followed a similar formula to What Not To Wear, Clinton and Stacy stated the Amazon Prime Video show would be lighter and more celebratory of the real people behind the clothes.

"It's really about if you could take away all the voices who have been telling you your entire life, 'You can't wear this because X, you shouldn't wear this because Y, you look terrible in this because Z,'" Clinton told Entertainment Weekly. "If you could remove all of those voices from your head, how would you be dressing?"

That's really at the crux of this new show," he added. 'We're not here to tell you whether you look good or not. It's, let us help you create your dream style. It's not just like, 'Oh, wear this because it's in fashion.' No, wear this because it's who you are at your core."