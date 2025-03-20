‘Sister Wives' S19: Kody Explodes During ‘Tell All’ and Meri Questions Robyn’s Friendship (EXCLUSIVE) 'Sister Wives' returns with new episodes on April 20, 2025. The exclusive clip shared with 'Distractify' shows it was worth the wait. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 20 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The drama unfolding in an sneak peek of the trailer obtained by Distractify shows there's still more healing to happen among the family. However, some show in the clip that they've had enough of the chaos.

The rest of 'Sister Wives' Season 19 promises to show more "contention" among Kody Brown and his ex-wives.

The trailer shows the Browns, well, Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri, battling it out over their shared land, Coyote Pass (Christine gave her part of the land away when she divorced Kody in 2022). The disagreement over whether to sell the property is something Janelle admits in the confessional "remains a point of contention" for her and Kody, despite her also divorcing him in December 2022. "As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can't fully move on," Janelle admitted.

Meri also wants to move on and says she's concerned she needs to "get lawyers involved" to fight against Kody. Kody rejects his ex-wife's worries, stating "I'm not trying to rip you off, Meri." However, Meri later admits her worries aren't solely based on her ex-husband, as Robyn's actions since she decided to divorce Kody and move to Parowan, Utah to run her bed and breakfast have made her question if their bond was ever real.

"I had this bond with her and I'm now questioning, 'why tell me you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me?" The tension between the ex-plural family worsened during the Tell-All, which is set to air in June 2025. The special showed host Sukanya Krishan asking the cast if they believed Kody abandoned Meri.