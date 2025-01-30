'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is Set to Release a "Groundbreaking" Tell-All Book Christine Brown Woolley's new book, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom,' releases on Sept. 16, 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 30 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Listen up, Sister Wives fans — things are about to get messy. In late January 2025, it was revealed that Christine Brown Woolley is ready to spill the pipping hot tea on her life with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and his other wives.

And how is she doing that? With a juicy tell-all book, of course! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown Woolley has written a juicy tell-all book!

On January 29, 2025, the Ashley Reality Roundup reported that Christine has written a memoir, set to release this fall on September 16. The candid tell-all, titled Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom, is described by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, as a "groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir about living in a family like no other and finding the strength to leave Mormonism — and the only life she's known — behind."

This memoir will mark the first time Christine shares the journey that "led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known." "Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine's journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife," the book description reads.

Longtime fans can expect an honest, in-depth account of her life with Kody and his other wives — Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown — along with the "darker truths" about life within the polygamous Brown family. The book will also likely explore her decision to leave her marriage and the Brown family in November 2021 after decades together.

This upcoming memoir is sure to be a stark contrast to Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, which Christine co-wrote with Kody, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn back in 2013. As of now, Christine has not publicly commented on her upcoming book, but we'll be sure to update you if and when she releases a statement.

Christine isn't the only 'Sister Wives' star with a new book in the works.

While all eyes are on Christine's upcoming memoir, she's not the only ex-wife of Kody’s ready to tell her story. In December 2024, Meri announced during a TikTok Live that she also plans to write a book in the future.

"It's very important to me that when I share parts of my story ... they come from a healed perspective and not a pain perspective, and I think a lot of people want to hear it from the pain perspective," she explained. "What is it that they say in media, 'If it bleeds, it leads?' That's what people want to hear. They want to hear the hate and the ugly and the gross… people want to see that ugly."