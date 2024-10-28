Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Christine and David's Kids Are Just As "Uncomfortable" by Their Cringe PDA as Fans Are The couple's love for one another is a bit much for their kids and fans alike. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 28 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Although we're not entirely done side-eyeing TLC's decision to film Christine Brown and David Woolley's road to marriage in reverse for Season 19 of Sister Wives, those who love love have to admit they're cutesy in their unique way. The couple, who met online in January 2023, are head over heels for each other in a way that proves you can find your soulmate at any time in your life. While many fans are happy to see the longtime star find love after her divorce from Kody Brown, not everyone wants to see it.

Specifically, few people have been thrilled by the never-ending public displays of affection (PDA) the couple has engaged in throughout Season 19. After seeing them take any opportunity they can to smooch in a scene, many viewers who have seen her and Kody's drastically different dynamic are a bit uncomfortable. As a Sunday, Oct. 27 episode of the series shows, fans aren't the only ones grossed out by Christine and David's unwavering love. Here's what their kids have also said about their PDA.

Christine Brown and David Woolley's kids are "uncomfortable" by their cringe PDA on 'Sister Wives' Season 19.

Christine hasn't been shy about the differences between her relationship with Kody and her one with David. One stark difference was that the former sister wife's new man isn't afraid to let his woman — and the world — know how much he values their love. Since we've met David during Season 19, he and Christine haven't made it through an episode without kissing, hugging, and doing all of the new couple things. However, like most viewers watching at home, their kids aren't thrilled by the PDA.

In Season 19, Ep. 7, which aired on Sunday, Oct. 27, Christine and Kody's daughter, Ysabel, discussed her mom and David's PDA. While Ysabel didn't outright call her mom and future stepfather cringe, she admitted seeing them together intimately made her "uncomfortable," mainly because she hadn't seen Christine and Kody engage in PDA.

"Oh, my gosh, I think I'm still not used to my mom being so affectionate with somebody else," Ysabel said. "Not to, like, compare their relationship, but to me, this is what I'm familiar with. So my dad and her weren't, they didn't hold hands in public. It makes me just a little bit uncomfortable, but like, not in like a bad way." Ysabel wasn't the only child in Christine's family who could go without seeing her and David kiss as often as they have

While the couple looked at wedding locations in the same episode (even though David hadn't proposed yet), they continued their PDA. In one scene, after Christine and David found the space for their October 2023 wedding and celebrated by, you guessed it, kissing and exchanging "I love yous." The scene was almost a storybook moment until David's son, Max, was overheard saying, "This is gross."

Source: TLC

'Sister Wives' fans also think Christine and David's PDA is "physically uncomfortable."

Though, unsurprisingly, Christine and David's kids aren't used to seeing so much PDA, their fans also don't want to see it in their faces as much, either. In October 2024, a Sister Wives fan on Reddit slammed the couple's affection by saying they were "physically uncomfortable" with how often they engaged in PDA.

"No way this lasts!" the user declared of Christine and David. "I’m sorry, but “baby” this, kissy-face that, calling each other soul mates after a month… I get it. It happens to some people."

The user was also concerned about how fast their relationship moved. Within ten months of meeting, the couple dated in February 2023, got engaged in April 2023, and married that October. They then questioned if Christine had done her homework for her new husband.

"Christine exercised no caution or wisdom, she just went both feet in on a dude she just met. I think he saw $$$ when he realized she was on TV," the user added. "This doesn’t last in my opinion. No way. She’s like a high schooler mentally. He seems ok, and honestly I hope I’m wrong, but I physically feel discomfort watching them gush emotionally when they don’t know one another. It’s super weird."

While the Sister Wives viewer received tons of support from fans who also think Christine and David's PDA can be a bit much, many more fans were on the couple's side. Several users noted that Christine spent years married to Kody, who admitted he wasn't attracted to her, and is likely now over the moon to be with a man whose attraction to her has never been questioned.