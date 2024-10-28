Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Kody Brown Called Wedding to Christine "Sad" and Wanted a Better One With Robyn Robyn said Kody told her early in their relationship, "Christine and Janelle didn't get what they deserved" for their weddings. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 27 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET Source: TLC

As Season 19 of Sister Wives continues, fans have become accustomed to Kody Brown making it painfully clear that Robyn Brown is and has always been the only woman for him. Since his three divorces from Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown, Kody has shared harsh truths about his marriages, including how he feels he was never in love or intimate with any of them except for, you guessed it, Robyn.

Unfortunately, his loyalty to his first wife has made them villains in many fans (and even more of Kody's chldren's) eyes. In Season 19, Ep. 7, the TLC patriarch drew another comparison to his love for Robyn versus his other wives. During the episode, he and Robyn shared details about their wedding that were starkly different from his other three weddings.

Source: TLC

Kody admitted to going about his wedding to Robyn differently than his other ones on 'Sister Wives.'

The Oct. 27 episode of Sister Wives was all about marriage — and divorce. While Christine and her new husband, David Woolley, looked for venues for their wedding, which, in reality, happened in October 2023 and was part of a wedding special in 2024. Simultaneously, Kody helped Meri move into her new home, signaling he was more than OK with her choice to divorce him through their church. The exes and Janelle also discussed their weddings or lack thereof.

Christine and Janelle shared that, while Kody and Meri were allowed to have a lavish wedding ceremony because she was his first wife, they weren't given the same privilege. Christine explained in a confessional interview that she thought it would've been "inappropriate" to have a big wedding because the Mormon church frowns upon having big weddings for a man's additional wives.

Source: TLC

"Our church really taught that the first marriage could have anything that it wanted, but the second or third couldn't," she said. "They were like, hush hush." "Isn't that ridiculous?" Christine added. "In a church that supports polygamous marriages, you would think that every marriage deserved recognition and a big huge party. It is still a wedding."

Janelle noted she "didn't even have a dress" for her wedding with Kody, and neither she nor Christine walked down the aisle. Kody called his wedding to Christine "sad," saying she deserved better. He also said when he married Robyn he no longer wanted to hide plural marriage.

Source: TLC

"He had talked about how Christine and Janelle didn't get what they deserved, and he said marriage should be celebrated," Robyn recalled. And I did it for the sake of him and what he wanted and what he believed and thought." Robyn added that she intentionally made sure the day wasn't for the entire family. "My wedding day and my reception was not about me, it wasn't about Kody and me," she declared. "It was about celebrating a marriage and it was about the family. And I made sure of that."

Christine gave similar sentiments about Kody and Robyn's wedding, stating that including everyone in the wedding was rare for a new sister wife. However, knowing what we know now, the differences in Kody's fourth and final wedding are telling of the family's present-day dynamic.