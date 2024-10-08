Madison Brush Throws Shade at Estranged Dad Kody Brown in Her Instagram Stories

If you're just now getting into the drama on and off the TLC reality show Sister Wives, there's a lot to catch up on. But the short of it is that Kody Brown has burned bridges with his ex-wives and many of his children following the fallout of the polygamous family. One of the relationships he has lost along the way is the one he had with Madison Brush, his daughter with his now-ex, Janelle Brown.

When Madison took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message, there was only one way to take it, which was as a shot at her estranged father. In Season 19 of Sister Wives, viewers learn that Kody and Madison don't have a relationship and that he doesn't have one with her kids, his grandchildren. Apparently, nothing has changed since filming.

Madison Bush appeared to shade Kody Brown in an Instagram Stories post.

Although Madison doesn't mention Kody by name in her post, it's likely in reference to potentially allowing Kody back into her life, only to be hurt again. In the post on her Stories, Madison mentions not allowing a family member or friend back into your life if they once "tried to destroy your character."

"NEVER re-friend or re-family a person who tried to destroy your character, your integrity, or your relationships with others," says the post Maddie shared in her Stories. "A snake only sheds its skin to be a bigger snake. If others fall victim and walk away from you because of that, let them ... Sooner or later the snake will bite them too."

In the Oct. 6 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle reveals that Madison holds a grudge against her father for "the way he has completely ditched out." In the same episode, Kody complains about being shut out of Madison's life, but from her perspective and that of her mother's, it's the other way around.