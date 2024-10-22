David and Christine's Relationship Timeline Is Revealed in Reverse on 'Sister Wives'

When Sister Wives star Christine Brown decided to leave her polygamous marriage to Kody Brown, many fans were interested in seeing what her life would look like when she wasn't sharing her husband with three other women. To our surprise, the TLC vet wasn't single for long, as she quickly found the love of her life (her words, not ours), David Woolley. David, a Drywall entrepreneur, swept Christine off her feet and helped her realize the beauty in having a one-woman man.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine's new love story played out in Season 19 of Sister Wives. However, we saw Christine and David's October 2023 wedding in early 2024. So, when exactly did their love story begin? Here's David and Christine's full relationship timeline!

'Sister Wives' stars David and Christine's relationship timeline began in February 2023.

David and Christine connected after she divorced Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage and six children. In January 2023, she shared on social media that she was interested in dating again and began searching for love online. After signing up on Stir, a dating app for single parents, she matched with David.

Article continues below advertisement

By February, Christine announced she was officially #taken, though she initially kept David's identity a secret. However, they went Instagram official for Valentine's Day 2023. In an Instagram post, Christine raved about her new boyfriend and said she "finally found the love of my life." "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath," she captioned her and David's hard launch. "He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

David proposed to Christine in April 2023.

After just two months of dating, David was ready to put a ring on it! In April 2023, he proposed to Christine, and she happily said "Yes." The TLC star also expressed her excitement about the engagement to People as she shared several photos from the proposal, including one of her flashing her diamond ring. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," Christine gushed to the outlet. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple tied the knot in October 2023.

Long engagement where? Six months after he proposed, David and Christine got married in a Moab, Utah. The fairytale fall outdoor wedding included the bride's forever sister wife, Janelle Brown, who also split from Kody in 2022, and Janelle and Kody's children. Kody, his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, and Meri Brown were noticeably absent from the event. Christine expressed not wanting to continue a relationship with Robyn or Meri after her and Kody's split.

Article continues below advertisement

David and Christine celebrated one year of marriage in October 2024.

Since their marriage played out on Sister Wives with their January 2024 special, Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding, it was only fair that we see their road to the altar from the beginning. In Season 19 of the TLC show, fans saw the former sister wife get excited for her and David's dates and her relief when she discovers he doesn't believe in plural marriage.

Alas, Christine's choice to bring her hubby on her reality show has made them subject to public scrutiny. Several viewers from the season have side-eyed David and cringed at the couple's PDA. Others have questioned whether his intentions for his new wife are pure. Despite the chatter, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in October 2024. In an Instagram post commemorating the anniversary, Christine shared how "blessed" she was to be married to the man of her dreams.

Article continues below advertisement