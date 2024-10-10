Meri Brown Is Officially No Longer Kody Brown's Wife, Explains "Heartbreaking" Release

Article continues below advertisement

Meri and Kody officially parted ways in 2022, as shown in Season 19 of the TLC series. While filming the season, she bravely decided to end their ties for good.

Meri Brown was officially given a "release" by her Mormon church to spiritually divorce Kody Brown.

On Oct. 10, a clip of an Oct. 13 episode of Sister Wives circulated. In the episode, Meri decides to take the leap and meet with her church to divorce Kody. While they weren't legally married at the time, according to Mormonism's beliefs on marriage, they were still married spiritually. She said the release included her having tough conversations with her church about why she wanted the divorce, which she admits was "heartbreaking."

“I was granted what is called in our church a release, which is the equivalent of a divorce,” Meri said. "It was a very, very hard conversation, hard meaning heartbreaking because this is not what I wanted to do. This is not what I intended when I married Kody."

She added that the release meant she no longer had any attachment to Kody that would keep them "together for eternity." As she said in the clip, the release going through meant she was completely "done" with her ex.

During Season 18, Meri was unsure if she wanted to proceed with the divorce. Kody, on the other hand, was more than willing to release himself from his first wife, and he didn't respond to Meri's texts about her plans to be released.