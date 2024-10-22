Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Fans Are Suspicious About a Scene in Season 19, and It's All Because of Kody's Jacket That argument between Robyn and Kody in the snow made some viewers suspicious ... and then they looked up Kody's jacket. By Distractify Staff Updated Oct. 22 2024, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Fans of TLC's Sister Wives have had to deal with the fact that the show is incredibly far behind real-life events. In Season 19 (which is airing in late 2024), we see the birth of Mykelti's twins who, today, are basically old enough to start applying to college. (Not really, they were born in November of 2022, but still!) Christine talks about her first date with David even though they have been married for over a year now. Maddie is pregnant with baby No. 3 in the show when today she's expecting baby No. 4.

But the time delay isn't the only thing making some viewers raise an eyebrow this season. There's also a theory that the show's cast — particularly Kody and Robyn — have reshot some scenes following the tragic death of Kody and Janelle's son Garrison. The internet sleuths have been working overtime, and we have to say, some of their evidence is quite compelling.

Source: TLC

'Sister Wives' fans think Kody and Robyn filmed some scenes of Season 19 after Garrison's death in an attempt at a "redemption arc."

Season 19 was always going to be different. After Garrison's death in March of 2024, there was speculation that the show may even be canceled, although TLC and the family ultimately decided to move forward with production. Given that the show films so far in advance, decisions had to be made about how to handle footage of Garrison that already existed.

It seems as though Garrison has largely been edited out of Season 19, which is a completely understandable call from the family and producers. As the family continues to grieve their loss and navigate its new dynamic after the splits between Kody and three of his former wives, it makes sense that some footage is better left out of the season.

That being said, some viewers suspect that Kody and Robyn filmed some scenes of Season 19 after Garrison's death, presumably in an attempt to create a so-called "redemption arc" in which they come out looking more sympathetic. The most popular scene behind this theory is the argument between the two of them outside their home where Robyn urges Kody to reach out to his estranged kids. You may have noticed that Kody is wearing a blue and tan jacket in this scene. But why does that matter?

Internet sleuths discovered that Kody's jacket wasn't available for purchase in 2022, when Season 19 was supposedly filmed.

After the episodes with Kody and Robyn's argument aired, Redditor u/twowingadhd shared that they looked up Kody's KUHL jacket and saw that the specific colorway he was wearing in the scene was listed as a "new color." Redditor u/alltheparentssuck took it one step further and contacted KUHL to ask about the colorway. This was KUHL's response:

Deep Pond/Dark Khaki was a seasonal colorway in multiple jackets created for our Fall of 2023 line. The jacket in the photos you provided is the Stretch Voyagr Jacket. The Stretch Voyagr Jacket in Deep Pond/Dark Khaki could've been purchased in August of 2023 or later from our website. It's also possible the jacket could've been purchased from one of our authorized retailers sometime starting in June of 2023. The jacket was not available to the public in 2022.

This means that this scene — which some generous viewers may interpret as being sympathetic to Kody — was very likely not filmed in late 2022, as is implied by the edit. Rather, it couldn't have been filmed until at least June of 2023, and given that there's snow on the ground in the scene, it was more likely filmed sometime between the winter of 2023 and spring of 2024.

It's also totally possible that a similar scene was shot in the winter of 2022 but Robyn and Kody (or producers) wanted to reshoot it for another reason. It could be that the audio or footage was corrupted, or it could be that the two of them spoke specifically about Garrison and it was too difficult to recut the scene to remove any sensitive language.

Source: Reddit Top: still from game night, Bottom: still from Thanksgiving

The jacket scene isn't the only one 'Sister Wives' fans think was added later.

Viewers also suspect that a few other scenes in Season 19 were filmed more recently. For instance, in the game night scene at Kody and Robyn's house, Sol and Ariella look significantly older than they do in the Thanksgiving scene which — if the edit is to be believed — occurred after the game night.

This could simply be a case of the show needing more footage to fill out an episode, especially since there is presumably footage that was filmed earlier but deemed unusable by either producers or the family. Whatever the reason for the apparent finagling of the timeline, we have to assume Kody won't be wearing any new clothes while filming future seasons.