'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Main Source of Income Is the Show — His Net Worth Explained

Since 2010, the TLC series Sister Wives has captured viewers' attention everywhere with its unique tale of polygamous marriage. Family patriarch Kody Brown shares 18 children between four wives. Spectators have kept up with the family's trials and tribulations; notably, Kody is now separated from three of his four wives.

While Kody's relationship with his family as of late has been seemingly rocky, fans could assume that Sister Wives is still providing an ample amount of views (and money) for the Browns. What is Kody's net worth? Here's everything you need to know about his funds, explained.

What is Kody Brown's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kody Brown's current net worth sits at around $800,000, with the majority of his income being from his appearances on Sister Wives. Producer Terence Michael spoke to E! News in 2009 and explained that families on TLC shows bring in roughly 10 percent of the show's per-episode budget, meaning the Browns could potentially make between $25,000 and $40,000 per episode.

Additionally, Kody was previously the president of a gun company and was a salesman at a sign shop before he was a reality star. After he was approached to do Sister Wives, he quit his day jobs, but eagle-eyed fans allege that hasn't stopped him from selling his and Robyn's Flagstaff home for over $1.65 million or putting extravagant artwork in it.

Kody Brown TV Personality Net worth: $800,000 Kody Brown is best known as the patriarch of the Brown family on the TLC show Sister Wives. The family are members of the Mormon fundamentalist group known as the Apostolic United Brethren. Birthdate: January 17, 1969 Birthplace: Lovell, WY Spouses: Meri Brown (m.1990—2014), Janelle Brown (m.1993—2022), Christine Brown (m.1994—2021), Robyn Brown (m. 2014) Kids: Logan Taylor Brown, Aspyn Kristine Thompson, Leon Brown, Madison Rose Brush, Mykelti Ann Padron, Hunter Elias Brown, Paedon Rex Brown, Robert Garrison Brown (deceased), Dayton Brown, Gabriel Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, Aurora Alice Brown, Ysabel Paige Brown, Savanah Brown, Breanna Rose Brown, Truely Grace Brown, Solomon Kody Brown and Ariella May Brown.

Why isn't Kody Brown's net worth higher? Raising children is increasingly expensive — according to LendingTree, the average cost to raise one child, let alone 18, is up 19.3 percent in 2024. Fox 10 Phoenix reports that in Arizona, where the Brown family is majority settled, it's roughly $21,179 per year to raise a small child.

Some fans on Reddit have also theorized that Kody loses a lot of money with each divorce. One user named @QuarterBackground explained on the Sister Wives page, "Like in a traditional marriage, Christine and Kody share 50/50 of Christine's income. Janelle and Kody share 50/50 all of Janelle's income."