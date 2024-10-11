Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Robyn Brown Is the Only One Keeping My Sisterwife's Closet up and Running The jewelry store was initially a joint effort between Robyn, Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Kody Brown. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 11 2024, 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mysisterwifescloset

On the show, fans watched them pursue real estate careers, attempt to open a gym, buy land, and tap into their inner fashionistas. Fans of the show recall Robyn, Janelle, Christine, and Meri joined forces to launch an online store, My Sister Wife's Closet. Over the years, the sister wives were the faces of the clothing brand. However, now that some of the wives no longer speak to one another, some wonder if the store's digital doors are still open.

What happened to My Sisterwife's Closet?

The status of My Sisterwife's Closet today remains a mystery. In December 2023, InTouch reported that, according to official papers, the company has been inactive since November 7. Additionally, the company's LLC hasn't been updated since September 2018. In the 2018 paperwork, Robyn is the only one listed as the company's owner, though the Browns have always maintained it was a joint effort. The closing came after years of the sister wives telling their supporters the shop would be "back soon."

The company's site includes jewelry-shopping options and a blog featuring interviews with the Sister Wives. However, the blog nor the My Sister Wife's closet's social media posts have created any new posts since 2019.

Robyn appears to be the only one operating the company amid Kody's divorces from his first three wives. As of 2024, she's continued selling products for My Sisterwife's closet. In February 2024, she shared new product releases that were shared by fans on TikTok.

'Sister Wives' fans have blamed Kody Brown for My Sisterwife's Closet in the past.

Before fans realized that My Sisterwife's Closet may not be around anymore, at least how we knew it, they theorized that the store closed because of Kody's financial decisions. In 2021, a Reddit user recalled the Brown family patriarch failed to get an investor to fund the company and eventually went to a pawn shop and received a loan of $50,000. The user then wondered aloud if Robyn and Kody lost the company because they didn't pay the loan back.

They had to put SWC up as collateral for him," the fan recalled. "It’s out of business and it’s got me to WONDERING if they didn’t pay it back and the investor took it for non payment. They DID have to put it up to him too get the money and it didn’t take off like Sobyn claimed it would.

Source: TLC

While the Reddit user's theory would make sense, considering the Browns have been candid about their financial struggles over the years, the family's division is more likely to blame. Robyn, Kody, Janelle, Christine, and Meri haven't addressed the store's status since 2019, and have yet to update fans on whether they're still the company's owners.