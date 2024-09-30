'Sister Wives' Fans Are Living for Meri Brown Shading Kody's Spearmint Gum Comments

One of Kody Brown's ex-wives, Meri Brown, is done playing nice after seeing some of his comments about her during Season 19 of their TLC show, Sister Wives.

Article continues below advertisement

In a scene from the show, Kody shares why he and Meri didn't work, mentioning that she would react angrily to even the most innocuous conversations. He acted out a (presumably) hypothetical scenario of him offering her gum and then her screaming "You know I don't like spearmint!" It seems like that story — regardless of whether it ever really happened — got Meri's attention, and now she's made her response clear.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reacts to Kody Brown's spearmint gum comment on Instagram.

On Sept. 29, 2024, Meri posted an Instagram reel of a pack of spearmint gum. The video begins with her zooming in on the Extra gum, holding it, and walking it to her trash can. Meri then throws the pack of gum away as her dog, Zona, looks on in confusion. While Meri's face wasn't in the video, her gesture and shady caption was enough for fans to stan. "Don’t ya know I don’t like spearmint?" she captioned the reel.

Article continues below advertisement

Meri's fun shade towards Kody came after his comments about their marriage, which officially ended in the Season 18 Sister Wives finale. In Season 19, Episode 2, the Brown patriarch describes his first wife as an "angry" person and says their marriage was on the rocks long before he married his fourth and currently only wife, Robyn Brown. Kody also says he realized Meri came with "baggage" he didn't know about until after they were married.

While describing Meri's anger, Kody claims she would scold him about anything and everything, and it took a toll. "I can't live in a world where she is constantly angry at me," he adds.