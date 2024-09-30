Distractify
'Sister Wives' Fans Are Living for Meri Brown Shading Kody's Spearmint Gum Comments

Meri isn't playing nice as 'Sister Wives' Season 19 progresses, and fans are here for it.

Published Sept. 30 2024, 10:39 a.m. ET

(l-r): An Instagram user's comment and Meri Brown
Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown/TLC

One of Kody Brown's ex-wives, Meri Brown, is done playing nice after seeing some of his comments about her during Season 19 of their TLC show, Sister Wives.

In a scene from the show, Kody shares why he and Meri didn't work, mentioning that she would react angrily to even the most innocuous conversations. He acted out a (presumably) hypothetical scenario of him offering her gum and then her screaming "You know I don't like spearmint!"

It seems like that story — regardless of whether it ever really happened — got Meri's attention, and now she's made her response clear.

(l-r): Meri Brown's spearmint gum and Kody Brown
Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown/TLC
'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown reacts to Kody Brown's spearmint gum comment on Instagram.

On Sept. 29, 2024, Meri posted an Instagram reel of a pack of spearmint gum. The video begins with her zooming in on the Extra gum, holding it, and walking it to her trash can. Meri then throws the pack of gum away as her dog, Zona, looks on in confusion. While Meri's face wasn't in the video, her gesture and shady caption was enough for fans to stan.

"Don’t ya know I don’t like spearmint?" she captioned the reel.

Meri's fun shade towards Kody came after his comments about their marriage, which officially ended in the Season 18 Sister Wives finale. In Season 19, Episode 2, the Brown patriarch describes his first wife as an "angry" person and says their marriage was on the rocks long before he married his fourth and currently only wife, Robyn Brown. Kody also says he realized Meri came with "baggage" he didn't know about until after they were married.

While describing Meri's anger, Kody claims she would scold him about anything and everything, and it took a toll.

"I can't live in a world where she is constantly angry at me," he adds.

Despite Kody's comments, Meri has maintained that they were in love in the early years of their marriage and initially didn't want to move on. Now that she has, fans love Meri 2.0 and her shady moments!

"I'm here for this season's Meri," one fan said.

"The sacrifices that he made to buy you gum. Wasted!!!!" another joked.

Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST.

