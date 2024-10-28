Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Is a Necklace Guy Now — Details on His New Bling This isn't the first piece from David Yurman that Kody has sported on the show. He also has a horse signet ring he began wearing as the breakups started piling up. By Abi Travis Published Oct. 27 2024, 11:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram@_savanahbrown_

It's not uncommon for people going through breakups to try something new. Who among us hasn't sported breakup bangs at one point or another? Kody Brown of Sister Wives fame is no exception to this practice, and after going through three divorces in a rather short time, he's apparently making some changes to his accessories.

In Season 19, we see Kody sporting a new necklace. Meri asks about it as he's helping her move and says that he's never been a necklace person before. Kody tries to wave it off, saying, "A person gets a divorce, what are they gonna do? They’re gonna start changing.” Naturally, people are looking for some details on this new bit of bling. Luckily for them, we have some info on it.

Kody's necklace that was featured on 'Sister Wives' costs $1100.

If you're interested in purchasing a matching necklace for yourself (for some reason), it's gonna set you back a pretty penny. The necklace appears to be the Shield Amulet pendant from David Yurman ($1,100), paired with a box chain ($245–$315). The pendant features lapis lazuli and pavé-set sapphires set in sterling silver.

Of course, we know that Kody is a fan of jewelry — who could forget the time he spent designing those ... fascinating necklaces for Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn? This new necklace isn't the first piece from David Yurman that Kody has sported on the show. He also has a $1025 horse signet ring he began wearing on his left hand as the breakups started piling up.

We can't help by wonder about the symbolism behind the shield amulet necklace. Is it meant to guard Kody's heart in the midst of his trifecta of divorces? Does it symbolize his own perceived role as the protector of his family? Maybe he just likes the color blue and thinks the pendant looks nice and there's nothing deeper going on. For now, it remains a mystery.

Meri trolled Kody with her own necklace — by giving it to her dog.

Speaking of those necklaces Kody designed for his former wives ... In October 2024, Meri took to Instagram to exhibit some Grade-A troll behavior, and fans were totally here for it. Dedicated Sister Wives viewers will remember that the necklace Kody designed for Meri featured a heart with a crown and the word "Fidelis," which is Latin for "faithful."

According to the listing on My Sisterwife's Closet, the necklace "boldly conveys a message of eternal faithfulness and loyalty." In fact, in the episode where Kody is designing the necklaces, he says that Meri is "extremely loyal" — which is a rather interesting contrast to Kody in recent seasons saying "Meri was never loyal to me, ever" ... but we digress!

