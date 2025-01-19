You Can Book 'Sister Wives's Star Christine Brown’s Rental on Airbnb — How Much It Costs "Christine’s place in Moab is even better in person than in the photos." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 19 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Airbnb;Instagram/@christine_brownsw

TLC's Sister Wives star Christine Brown is fully embracing her "all about me" era, focusing on improving every aspect of her life, including her health, finances, and, most importantly, her happiness. Fans have taken notice, flooding the comments of her Instagram posts with messages like, "Happiness looks GREAT on you, Christine!" — and we couldn’t agree more.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Christine’s latest endeavors is a business venture with her husband, David Woolley. The couple purchased a townhouse in Moab, Utah, for $676,000, per The U.S. Sun, which they’ve turned into an Airbnb rental. The property boasts multiple availability dates and is just a 10-minute drive from Canyonlands National Park. Here’s everything you need to know about Christine’s rental property, and how much you can expect to pay for a stay.

Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives's Airbnb rental ranks in the top five percent of eligible listings.

Christine and David's Airbnb rental features three bedrooms (with a total of four beds) and two and a half baths, comfortably accommodating up to eight guests. The home boasts an impressive 4.99 out of 5 rating, placing it in the top five percent of eligible rental properties based on reviews and reliability. It’s a guest favorite, with one reviewer praising it for being "roomy, clean, and conveniently located."

Article continues below advertisement

The villa, as described in its listing, comes equipped with a two-car garage, a seasonal community pool, a hot tub, and high-speed Wi-Fi. The pool is generally open during Easter week through mid-October given the weather permits it. To make your stay even more enjoyable, Christine has added a personalized touch by stocking the home with Temptations dishes and bakeware straight from her own kitchen.

Source: Airbnb One of the bedrooms in Christine's rental comes with its own spacious bathroom.

Article continues below advertisement

What's more, Christine has provided a portable playpen, highchair, board games, and reading materials. Let’s just say she and David have covered all the bases for a comfortable and enjoyable family getaway. The only restrictions at Christine’s rental are that pets are not permitted, and the locked supply closets are off-limits.

Article continues below advertisement

If you prefer not to dine out, the rental has everything you need to cook a meal, including a rice cooker, coffee machine, and electric mixer. Basically, it’s designed to feel like your home away from home for a few relaxing days.

Source: Airbnb The kitchen in Christine Brown's Moab rental property is quite spacious.

Article continues below advertisement

How much does it cost to stay at Christine Brown's rental in Moab?

Now that you’re familiar with the size and features of Christine’s rental property in Moab, you’re probably wondering how much it costs to stay there. For a two-night stay, checking in on Monday and out on Wednesday (there’s a two-night minimum), the rate is $140 per night for two adults, plus a $140 cleaning fee and a $59 Airbnb service fee. With taxes included, the total comes to just over $534.