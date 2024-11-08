'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter, Gwendlyn Unfollowed Her on Instagram

If you've been keeping up with Season 19 of Sister Wives, you'll know viewers of the TLC reality show have been routinely stepping into a time warp week after week. As the series stated in the Season 19 premiere, the Brown family filmed the season in late 2022, right after Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown divorced Kody Brown, and right before Christine married the man of her dreams, David Woolley. It also shows the beginning of Christine and Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn's engagement to her current wife, Beatriz "Bea" Queiroz.

During Season 19, Gwendlyn brings the estranged family together to help her celebrate her and Bea's November 2022 engagement. The party came just one year after she came out as bisexual. Since filming wrapped, Gwendlyn's social media activities have made fans wonder if she and Christine's relationship has changed for the worse. So, what is their relationship now? Here's what to know.

What is 'Sister Wives' stars Christine and Gwendlyn Brown's relationship like now?

While fans will see Christine and Gwendlyn getting along in Season 19 of Sister Wives, fans who follow the cast's social media activities believe there's a beef sizzling between them IRL. In October 2024, a Reddit user posted that they noticied Gwen was no longer following her mom on Instagram. The action came one year after she didn't attend Christine and David's wedding due to a scheduling conflict at her school, Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz.

"Does anybody know why Gwen unfollowed Christine on instagram?" the user inquired. "Are they not on speaking terms? I know that Gwen was a no-show for Christine’s wedding a while back so I’m assuming there is some issues between them. Unfollowing your mom on social media while she still follows you kinda sends a message."

Fans have questioned the status Christine and Gwendlyn's relationship since she missed her mom's wedding.

Although Gwendlyn hasn't shared why she unfollowed Christine on Instagram, her absence from her mom's wedding only fueled suspicions that they fell out. In October 2023, Gwendlyn confirmed during a Q&A on her Patreon that she had to miss the wedding because she couldn't get out of a school obligation. She also said that her mom "didn't mind" that she couldn't attend.

"I was busy lol," Gwendlyn explained. "Lots going on with school and my house.”

While Gwendlyn's explanation seemed reasonable, fans suspected there was more to the story. According to InTouch Weekly, some fans felt she didn't want Christine to take the spotlight from her, as her and David's wedding took place three months after she and Beatriz said "I Do" in July 2023.

However, Gwendlyn's sister, Mykelti Padron, said the wedding's timeline had nothing to do with her missing the wedding, since she didn't want cameras involved in her and Beatriz's nuptials. Mykelti also called her younger sister's absence "sad." "Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there,” she said of Gwendlyn missing the wedding. "I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad.”

Paedon Brown and David Woolley could be to blame for Christine and Gwendlyn's issues.

Though we know something went down that led Gwendlyn to unfollow Christine on Instagram, the mother and daughter have remained mum about what happened between them. However, fans believe there's two men in their lives also driving a wedge between them — and neither of them is Kody Brown. Several fans on Reddit have suggested Gwendlyn and Christine's drama has to do with Christine's son, Paedon Brown and David.

Paedon and Gwendlyn haven't gotten along since he slapped her during an argument when they were teenagers. Christine's refusal to not invite her son out to special events for Gwendlyn's sake was reportedly a factor in why she ultimately didn't attend the wedding. However, since she attended other events that Christine and Paedon were also at, including Garrison Brown's funeral in 2024 and Logan Brown's wedding in 2022, that seemingly wasn't the problem.

