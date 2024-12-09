Christine Brown Almost Wore an Entirely Different Wedding Dress for Her Second Wedding

In April 2023, Sister Wives star Christine Brown became engaged to her greatest love, David Woolley. Of course, TLC fans were used to seeing her with Kody Brown for the last two decades. However, in 2021, Christine and Kody parted ways after 27 years of a spiritual marriage, which fans of Sister Wives Season 19 are seeing play out on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Sister Wives fans have also seen Christine and David's road to matrimony, even though most of us already know how it ends. For those who don't, go ahead and skip this part, but the couple's wedding took place in Moab, Utah on Oct. 7, 2023. Before the wedding, Christine searched for a wedding dress that fit who she is now, and not the women she was in her and Kody's marriage. Here's all the details on how she found her perfect fit.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown's wedding dress experience for her and David Woolley's marriage differed from her and Kody's.

Christine's wedding dress was designed by Utah-based wedding dress retailer Boda Bridal. In January 2024, she shouted the brand out on her Instagram account. In her caption of a photo of her and David on their wedding day, she shared that the dress was made by a designer named Destri and was the perfect dress to say "I Do" to her husband in.

"I forgot to tell everyone about where I got my wedding dress!!" Christine said. "Destrie at @bodabridal designed it! She did an amazing job and I felt so beautiful!!" Christine's wedding dress store's website states that all of their gowns are customized to "empower you to personalize and express your unique style." And while custom wedding dresses are typically pricey, the exact amount for her gown is unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sister Wives' fans saw Christine almost choose a dress that would've made her kids mock her endlessly.

Christine's bridal dress selection didn't come easy. In Sister Wives Season 19, Ep. 15, she almost picked a dress that would've grabbed her guests' attention for the wrong reasons. In the episiode, Christine visited Boda Bridal with her daughters, Mykelti and Aspyn Brown, her forever sister wife Janelle Brown, and David's daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

During the fitting, she came out in a dress that was placed a little too close to down South. If you're not catching my drift, just see how Mykelti described it. "Your vagina looks really nice,” her daughter joked, pointing out the apparent lace near her vagina. “We weren't sure where it was, but now we are."