Robyn Brown From ‘Sister Wives’ Etsy Doll Clothes Collection — Read Its Harsh Reviews Robyn being "OBSESSED" with dolls wasn't on any 'Sister Wives' fan's bingo cards. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 10 2025, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest

The stars of TLC's Sister Wives have always had entrepreneurial efforts and individual interests that have made them into businesses that were initially designed to help the Brown family collectively. However, with three of Kody Brown's ex-wives being out of the picture, he and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have used their resources to create an income for themselves and their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Since we met Robyn during Season 1 of Sister Wives, she has used her passion to create a business for herself. Fans of the show recall her working with the ex-Sister Wives on My Sister Wife's Closet, which she took the lead on after the ladies left Kody. And while My Sister Wife's closet is still up and running, fans spotted another interest of Robyn's she kept far from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Robyn Brown from 'Sister Wives' has an Etsy page dedicated to doll's clothes.

Robyn has always expressed that her main interests include her family and her love for her faith. However, eagle-eyed fans discovered she signed up for an Etsy page featuring 235 doll and doll costume accounts. The page also features antique Etsy pages and a page for personalized stuffed animals for those who are mourning the loss of a loved one and need a supportive message.

While Robyn doesn't have a profile picture on her Etsy account, fans found out it was hers through it being under "R. Brown." The URL also says "Roby Sulli4," which is another sign it's hers, as Sullivan is her last name. After using the context clues, a fan posted a link to the account on Reddit and left a scathing review. In the post, the Redditor addressed how weird they felt it was that Robyn had an Etsy page dedicated to her interest, but hadn't shared the interest with fans.

Article continues below advertisement

"So, someone posted Robyn Brown's Etsy, and through there, and only through there, I found out that she seems OBSESSED with dolls, making clothes for dolls, miniature European furniture, and handwork (such as knitting). I think it's downright strange that this woman has been broadcasted for 19 seasons and never uttered a word about any of these interests. Just goes to show how incredibly bad the show portrays their "stars" or how incredibly secretive this woman is."

Article continues below advertisement

Other Reddit fans agreed the page was odd and shared that they suspected she could hoard the dolls or use them to preserve the family she didn't have with Kody. Several other fans suggested Robyn's perceived doll collection was a sign she's still young at heart. "Whoa, the volume of doll-related shops on her Favorites is insane," one user wrote. "I'm convinced she hoards dolls and the accessories in all those boxes now." "She needs therapy," another believed. "Seems like she’s trying to heal some inner child."

Comment

byu/GoddessNinaReese from discussion

inSisterWives