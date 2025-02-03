Plotz Plot, the Place Christine and Janelle Brown Visited on ‘Sister Wives,’ Is Still Open Janelle left a necklace her ex-husband Kody Brown gifted her on Season 19 of 'Sister Wives.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 2 2025, 11:00 p.m. ET Source: TLC/Instagram/@janellebrown117

It's never too late to start over again, and no one has demonstrated this more on Sister Wives than Kody Brown's ex-wives (and Robyn Brown's ex-sister wives), Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Meri Brown. Season 19 of the TLC show shows each of them navigating life without their shared husband of two decades. While Christine moved on by quickly dating and eventually marrying her second husband, David Woolley, Meri and Janelle have opted to move on to an entirely new life as single women.

In Season 19, fans saw Meri move from Flagstaff, Ariz to Parowan, UT. In Season 19, it was time for Janelle to embark on her new journey in North Carolina. During the episode, Janelle says goodbye to her life with Kody in a symbolic way when she visits a place called the Plotz Plot. She said the location was exactly what she needed to heal and move forward. Sister Wives fans should know Plotz Plot still exists and is perfect for anyone making a significant change in their lives.

Where can you visit Plotz Plot from 'Sister Wives?'

Plotz Plot is a pilgrimage site located in Holbrook, Ariz., in the middle of what would look like a deserted island. The location is owned by several colleagues at Atlas Obscura, a travel and exploration company that features obscure travel destinations. According to the company's website, the colleagues purchased 1.18 acres of land in the middle of the Arizona desert in 2020 as an homage to their outgoing CEO, David Plotz.

Plotz Plot was designed to help those going through a life transition leave behind something from their past, and to leave a piece of your former self behind." Since opening its doors, Plotz Plot has become a popular travel stop, and many Instagram users have posted about stopping there and releasing one of their items. Janelle shared on Season 19 of Sister Wives that she found the location via social media and knew it was perfect for her needed closure.

"If you have a big life transition, you're going to leave something behind and step into the new life," she explains on the show.

Janelle Brown put a gift from her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in the Plotz Plot on 'Sister Wives.'

Janelle was eager to go to the Plotz Plot during her road trip to her new state. When they arrived at the plot, Christine brought a dreamcatcher to the site to symbolize the "great dreams" the Brown family had for polygamy and replaced it with "new" ones. Janelle went a little more specific with what, or whom, she was leaving behind — Kody.

She said at the site that she wanted to release herself of a tree-shaped necklace Kody made for her in Season 6 through Robyn's business, My Sister Wife's Closet. Janelle said that, while she loved the necklace's design, releasing it was her way of completely letting the life she had with him go.

"I really did sort of mourn the loss of the necklace when I walked away because I loved it, but it was time to kind of leave it," she explained. "t's interesting, as I've been going through my stuff, it's like, 'oh, I don't need that anymore.' It's weird how when you physically get rid of something, it makes you feel lighter."

