Alliya Wants Shawn To Stop Using Her Deadname, "Douglas," on '90 Day Fiancé' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Fans of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé can expect to see unique experiences each and every season. One couple further bringing viewers into their relationship are Shawn Finch and Alliya Batista. Shawn and Alliya, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, are entering a new beginning in Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance. Alliya, originally from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, moved to America to live with her fiance in Los Angeles, Calif. However, their journey is far from easy.

The season follows the couple navigating a 30-year age gap plus Shawn keeping much of his and Alliya's relationship from his friends and family. And, as an exclusive clip shared with Distractify shows, Shawn is having difficulty accepting Alliya, a trans woman, leaving her past and deadname, Douglas, behind.

Alliya and Shawn disagree over her deadname, "Douglas," on '90 Day Fiancé' Season 11.

In the clip, Alliya and Shawn are shopping when he asks her if she's "still irritated" about the night before. She admits she is annoyed that he continues saying Douglas when referring to something they've experienced in the past, despite her coming into her own as Alliya. "You are always saying the deadname," she tells him. "It's not something to the conversation."

Shawn pushes back, stating he doesn't want to offend Alliya by saying Douglas to his family and friends. However, he explained how not saying the name feels like he's erasing part of their early courtship.

"This is not trying to be a hit or a jab or hurtful in any way," he explains in a confessional. "It's just that this is who was, and we're talking about the full picture of the relationship, and Alliya has to kind of remember that there would be no Shawn and Alliya if there was no Shawn and Douglas."