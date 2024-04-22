Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise's Season 4 Cast Could Be One of the Messiest Groups Yet The Season 4 Cast for '90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' includes all newbies to the franchise. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 22 2024, Updated 12:47 p.m. ET Source: TLC

There seems to be no shortage of ways to expand the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise proves that the people aren't complaining. But who is in the cast for the fourth season of the spinoff that sees Americans traveling abroad to be with their significant others? Spoiler alert — they're all new to the 90 Day Fiancé universe.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe a cast full of newbies isn't what you want when you think of a new season of a favorite 90 Day Fiancé show since there are some favorite messy characters that pop up on these shows. However, sometimes change is a good thing, especially when it comes to seeing new romances play out with cameras following every move. It's the reality TV way, after all.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

This season, we get to know four couples as four Americans each travel to Brazil, Italy, Malta, and Colombia to see if they and their respective partners have what it takes to work in real life. And we have a feeling that not all of these couples may be meant to be.

Kyle (32, Los Angeles, Calif.) and Anika (39, Malta)

Source: TLC

Kyle and Anika's story definitely isn't the meet-cute you might expect. Kyle has spent years donating sperm to the point where he has "fathered" 71 kids, with nine more on the way. When Anika, a single mom, saw Kyle's donor information online, she booked a meeting to potentially use his sperm for another child for herself. But upon meeting on a consultation call, there was a spark between them, and now, Kyle is traveling to Matla to meet her in real life.

Article continues below advertisement

Shawn (61, New York, N.Y.) and Alliya (25, Brazil):

Source: TLC

Shawn and Alliya's clear age difference and their different cultures aren't the only things that might be a hurdle for them to overcome. When they initially started dating online, Alliya identified as male, and she was assigned male at birth. However, as they began dating, Alliya began to embrace a feminine side to herself, and now, she and Shawn also have to get to know each other at the same time as other changes are happening.

Luke (30, Los Angeles, Calif.) and Madelein (19, Colombia):

Source: TLC

Luke and Madelein have one big thing working for them as they begin their 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise journey — they already met in person, and they know they want to be together. They originally met when Luke was on vacation in Colombia. Now, back in the United States, he is determined to move across the world to be with Madelein, but his finances might not be all he thought they were cracked up to be. And that could become an issue for both Luke and Madelein.

Alex (30, Dallas, Texas) and Adriano (33, Italy):

Source: TLC