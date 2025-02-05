'90 Day Fiance's Veah Is Officially a Married Woman, but She Didn't Get Hitched to Sunny Veah shared the news of her marriage after the tell-all. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 5 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: TLC

You can never really predict which 90 Day Fiancé couples will make it, and which couples don't have what it takes to succeed. And when Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi were introduced in Season 7 of Before the 90 Days, they seemed to want to be together. They even got engaged when Veah visited Sunny in South Africa. But, following filming, things went south for the couple, and Veah married someone else outside of 90 Day Fiancé.

So, who is Veah married to and what has Sunny said about his ex moving on so quickly? Although Sunny had every intention of being with Veah "forever," after she moved on and married another man, Sunny publicly shared his thoughts. Spoiler alert: Sunny is not happy, but Veah appears to be on cloud nine when it comes to her hubby. Or, at least on social media, anyways.

Veah from '90 Day Fiancé' got married.

On Feb. 3, 2025, an Instagram account dedicated to 90 Day Fiancé gossip shared the news of Veah's marriage. The announcement said: "Turns out that Veah married her dog sitter. But wait — he's not just a dog sitter. He's also part-time in the military and a policeman. Stay tuned to see him on TV!" It sounds like Veah has every intention of sharing her new husband, David, with viewers, though they did see him before on 90 Day Fiancé.

Only, at that time, Veah was, presumably, not in a romance with him. Veah commented on the post with heart emojis and then she shared the post to her own Instagram page with a caption that said "grateful." The idea of Veah getting married so suddenly isn't a huge shock for fans, but many are surprised that it was with her dog sitter and not Rory, the ex-boyfriend who accompanied her on her South Africa trip to see Sunny.

One fan shared on X (formerly Twitter), "Veah and Rory lost a child together and clearly have developed this unhealthy codependency and they need to work through that and not involve others in this mess." Another wrote, "Stay strong Sunny! There's no room in Veah and Rory's relationship for you unless you really do want to be in their throuple."

Sunny seemingly responded to Veah's marriage announcement after '90 Day Fiancé.'

After Veah's marriage announcement came out, Sunny shared some tea in his Instagram Stories to claim that Veah's claims about buying her own engagement ring from him was false. Then, he shared a screenshot of their DMs where he asked her to stop talking negatively about him. He also promised his followers more drama to come on the show in the future.