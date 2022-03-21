'Maury' Has Been Canceled After Three Decades on the Air

In a statement to Deadline, Tracie Wilson, EVP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios confirmed the news and said, "Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course."

Tracie added, "Maury is a television icon, a pop-culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career."