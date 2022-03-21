Theo James Announces Departure From 'Sanditon' Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 and the Season 2 premiere of Sanditon.

Season 2 of Sanditon, the drama inspired by Jane Austen's last novel of the same title, kicked off with a brand new episode on March 20, 2022 on PBS.

Season 2 stars Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, a heroine with a thirst for new adventures, and Kris Marshall as Tom Parker, an ambitious entrepreneur and hobbyist bon vivant. Theo James, the actor portraying Sidney, Charlotte's love interest and Tom's brother, left Sanditon after the Season 1 finale. Why?