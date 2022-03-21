Fergus Almost Loses His Life in Season 6, Episode 3 of 'Outlander' — What Happens?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 21 2022, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
Lionel Brown's attack in the Season 5 finale of Outlander has lasting implications for several characters. Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) starts exhibiting the signs of PTSD shortly after the atrocity, using ether to self-medicate after creating her first batch in the Season 6 premiere. Meanwhile, Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and her husband, Fergus (César Domboy), continue to reckon with the fallout — grappling with the prospect that Henri-Christian's dwarfism might be a form of punishment.
Does Fergus die in Season 6 of 'Outlander'?
Fergus has already found himself in a range of tough situations in Outlander — and the trend continues well into Season 6. After the birth of his fourth kid, Henri-Christian, Fergus gets caught between a rock and a hard place, unable to stop blaming himself for Henri-Christian's dwarfism. Fergus's alcohol addiction continues to worsen, and he is increasingly unable to act like a good father and husband.
In Season 6, Episode 3, Fergus's speedy demise continues. In one of the first scenes, a group of kids kidnaps Henri-Christian, throwing him into the river to see if he would float or sink. Needless to add, the incident upsets all of the adults.
It pushes Fergus and Claire to have a heart-to-heart about Henri-Christian's condition, with Fergus sharing new details about why he is worried for his son. As he tells Claire, he once had a friend, Luc, who had dwarfism. One day, he found Luc in an alleyway with his throat slit. As he admits, he is concerned that Henri-Christian might have a similar life ahead.
Elsewhere, Jamie takes it upon himself to teach the kids a lesson about keeping an open mind, offering them the choice of touching a hot poker stick or Henri-Christian. Thankfully, they all choose the latter.
On the whole, the river incident pushes Fergus even closer to the edge. In the episode, his alcohol addiction reaches a new low — and he also forgets to give the children dinner.
At one point, he tells Marsali that he is feeling remorseful because he wasn't able to protect her and Claire from Lionel Brown and his militia. Too worried that he is becoming increasingly similar to her father, who also suffered from alcohol addiction, Marsali decides to kick Fergus out of the house.
Fergus attempts suicide in Season 6, Episode 3 of 'Outlander.'
Fergus attempts to die by suicide later on in the episode. He cuts his wrist, but fortunately, Jamie (Sam Heughan) comes to the rescue just in time — saving Fergus before he would be able to go ahead with his plan.
Jamie gives Fergus a much-needed pep talk, urging him to stop blaming himself for the attack and the other misfortunes brought on the family. The conversation spurs Fergus into action. He reconciles with his wife and resolves to quit alcohol.
Catch new episodes of Outlander every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.