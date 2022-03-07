Will Jamie and Claire From 'Outlander' Die in a Fire at Fraser's Ridge?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Outlander.

Based on the popular book series by Diana Gabaldon, the long-running television show Outlander follows a WWII nurse named Claire who accidentally travels back in time to 18th century Scotland. Misplaced in time and hoping to get back to her husband Frank, Claire meets a group of highlanders and eventually falls in love with Jamie Fraser.

However, a war between Scotland and England forces a pregnant Claire to travel back through the stone circle at Inverness and raise Jamie's daughter with her present-day husband, Frank.