People want to know if billionaire Jeff Bezos has a prenup agreement ahead of his wedding to Lauren Sánchez. The Amazon founder and journalist are having a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27.

The wedding will be the billionaire's second wedding, and Bezos did not have a prenuptial agreement during his first marriage and paid the price. According to Fortune, Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world. With a fortune of $223.7 billion, folks want to know if he has a prenup this time around. After divorcing MacKenzie Scott in 2019, Bezos paid his ex $38 billion in Amazon shares. The former couple did not have a prenup, and MacKenzie accused Jeff of cheating on her with Lauren.

Do Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have a prenup?

Yes, Jeff and Lauren have a prenup. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple has an "ironclad" prenup that his lawyers insisted upon following his ex-wife's $38 billion payout. However, details of the prenup are confidential. The billionaire and bride-to-be are reportedly spending $10 million on their Venetian wedding, which will be a three-day extravaganza. Several celebrities are expected to attend the festivities, which will include a fiesta on Bezo's $500 million yacht.

Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Diane von Fürstenberg are just a few people excpected ot attend, and opera singer Matteo Bocelli will perform at the nuptials, per People. The celebration begins on June 26 with a welcome night in the Madonna dell'Orto church. The couple will get hitched the next day at the Giorgio Cini Foundation on the Island of San Giorgio Maggiore. The event is black-tie, of course.

The third day of the destination wedding will be more casual with a dinner at the Arsenal of Venice, which is the site of former armories and shipyards. The dinner was originally scheduled at Scuola vecchia della Misericordia. While the wedding kicks off on June 26, the famous couple has been on their yacht with friends for several days. The couple was seen in their bathing suits and playing in foam bubbles on the yacht's deck as their guests swam in the ocean.

According to Variety, Jeff and Lauren began their wedding journey on their yacht as it was anchored off the coast of nearby Croatia. They were flown in by helicopter on June 25, and they are reportedly staying at the Aman Hotel in Venice. At least 90 private jets are expected to bring in guests for the wedding, prompting activists in Venice to protest the extravagant wedding with “No Space for Bezos” signs.

TMZ Exclusive: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have changed the game when it comes to "foam fingers" ... see foam party pics days before exchanging bling for their ring fingers!



(📸 SplashNews https://t.co/BF7T06Oubz pic.twitter.com/e7a6BAwu5K — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2025

The protesters were allegedly the reason the couple's dinner changed locations from the 16th-century Scuola Grande della Misericordia building.

The “No Space for Bezos” activists reportedly threatened to use inflatable crocodiles to fill the canals in an attempt to stop guests from arriving, and it appeared to work.

Life-size mannequins of billionaire Jeff Bezos have popped up throughout Venice in protest of his multi-day wedding to Lauren Sanchez. https://t.co/w3nkKJjdm0 pic.twitter.com/UHsszwCYwi — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2025