What Was Lauren Sanchez’s Career? Inside Her Life Before Jeff Bezos

In 2018, Lauren and Jeff found themselves in the middle of a scandal when it was revealed that they were having an affair while both being married to other people.

Before she made international headlines as the fiancée of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez had a life and career all her own. As the couple’s wedding date gets closer, many want to know as much as they can about the future Mrs. Bezos and we have the answer.

In 2018, Lauren and Jeff found themselves in the middle of a scandal when it was revealed that they were having an affair while both were married to other people. Following Jeff’s divorce from Mackenzie Scott after the affair with Lauren was outed, the two went public with their relationship in 2020.

What was Lauren Sanchez’s career?

Lauren began her career in broadcast journalism with local stations KCOP-TV in Los Angeles and KTVK-TV in Phoenix before her work on Good Day LA, Extra, Fox Sports Net, Best Damn Sports Show Period, and a brief stint as the host of So You Think You Can Dance.

Outside of her journalism career, Lauren obtained her pilot’s license in 2016 and founded Black Ops Aviation, which is said to be the first female-owned aerial film and production company. She is also a published author, releasing her first children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, in 2024, which landed on the New York Times best-seller list.

When are Lauren and Jeff getting married?

Per the New York Times, Lauren and Jeff are set to be married between June 26 and June 28, the exact date has not been revealed in an effort not to tip off the media. The guest list is also believed to include around 200 attendees. The wedding is set to take place in Venice, Italy, but the actual location has not been officially revealed.

Some of the speculated locations include a pagoda on Venice’s Lido beach, the site of the Venice Film Festival, the island of San Giorgio that faces Doge's Palace, and the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, which is a restored Renaissance Building, according to the outlet.

What has the couple said about getting married?

In a November 2024 interview with Today, Lauren shared how she felt about her impending nuptials. "Very excited about it, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I do have a Pinterest, I'm just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board," she said at the time. "You know what I'm most excited about?" Lauren continued. "I get to marry the man of my dreams. I do. He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to."

