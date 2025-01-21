Mark Zuckerberg Caught Staring at Jeff Bezos' Fiancée's Cleavage During Inauguration "Mark Zuckerberg is ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos' fiancée at the inauguration." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 21 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: X / @moorehn

The second presidential inauguration of Donald Trump was seemingly a gathering of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures. Among the notable attendees were several tech leaders, including Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg's appearance at the event has generated considerable buzz on social media, particularly due to an awkward moment between him and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Here's the story behind the viral interaction!

Mark Zuckerberg was caught looking at Jeff Bezos' future wife... and not just her face.

A video from President Trump's second inauguration ceremony is making the rounds on social media, showing Mark Zuckerberg seemingly ogling Lauren Sanchez's cleavage. In the viral clip, the Facebook and Meta CEO appears to look down at her chest while seated beside her in the Capitol Rotunda ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Lauren caused a stir with her risqué, lingerie-inspired bustier and tight-fitting white blazer, drawing attention when she arrived at the event. The journalist was seemingly unaware of Zuckerberg's wandering eye, as she smiled at one point while chatting with Jared Kushner and her fiancé, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Zuckerberg's questionable glance has set off a wave of jokes across social media

The moment has since gone viral, with the short clip making waves across social media and sparking a flurry of comments from eagle-eyed viewers who couldn't resist cracking jokes. "Mark Zuckerberg is ready to risk it all for Jeff Bezos' fiancée at the inauguration," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A second person chimed in, "Imagine doing this with a thousand cameras pointing at you," while a third X user joked, "Maybe Mark Zuckerberg is human after all?"

Zuckerberg's questionable glance has also sparked comparisons to a fan-favorite Seinfeld episode. In the Season 4 episode "The Shoes," our favorite short and stocky balding man, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), is caught looking down the top of the NBC president's daughter (played by Denise Richards). The hilarious sequence is famously punctuated by the now-iconic line, "Get a good look, Costanza?" — a line that has since become one of the show's most memorable.

The moment has since become a meme sensation, with many people drawing parallels between Zuckerberg's awkward stare and Costanza's infamous gaffe. "Zuck pulled a Costanza," the X account Meme'nOnLibs quipped, sharing a side-by-side comparison of Zuckerberg's glance and a screenshot of George after his infamous peep.

However, not everyone found the situation amusing. In fact, Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn took to X to criticize both Lauren's outfit and Zuckerberg's behavior. "Jeff Bezos's wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit? Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place," she wrote on X.