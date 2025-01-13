Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Has a Net Worth Greater Than GDP of Some Countries "I'm going to get kicked out in three days, so we need to go on a date quickly." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 13 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @priscillachan

Brand recognition in the tech world is a strange thing. People might identify a tech creator more by the company they launched than their actual last name. This concept is exemplified by Mark Zuckerberg. Although his name is somewhat recognizable, it's not half as recognizable as the tech titan he created: Facebook. Facebook is owned by parent company Meta, along with Instagram and WhatsApp.

Alongside Mark for two decades has been his wife, whose name almost no one recognizes despite the fact that she's openly involved in many of Mark's philanthropic causes. Priscilla Chan is a philanthropist and entrepreneur in her own right, and her net worth proves that she's no shrinking violet in the face of her husband's extraordinary wealth. Here's what we know about Priscilla's net worth and the way these two lovebirds got together.

Priscilla Chan and husband Mark Zuckerberg

This is Priscilla Chan's net worth, and it's not ALL her husband.

Priscilla was born in Braintree, Mass., on Feb. 24, 1985. She excelled in school and grew up speaking Cantonese. Her parents were Sino-Vietnamese refugees who fled their home country in boats. They worked at a restaurant before selling it, while Priscilla started bringing home academic honor after academic honor.

Priscilla Chan Pediatrician and Philanthropist Net worth: $30 billion Priscilla Chan is a pediatrician and philanthropist and is the wife of Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. Birthdate: Feb. 24, 1985 Birthplace: Braintree, Massachusetts Marriages: 1 (m. Mark Zuckerberg 2012) Children: 3

Priscilla was the first college graduate in her family, and she attended Harvard University after graduation. She graduated in 2007 with a biology degree and taught elementary school for a few years in San Jose, Calif.

From there, she attended medical school at UCLA San Francisco in 2008, attaining her Doctor of Medicine in 2012. In 2015, she completed her residency in pediatrics and went into the field.

Priscilla and Mark started dating in the early '00's.

According to Business Insider, Mark and Priscilla met while standing in line for the bathrooms during a 2003 frat party at Harvard. And somehow, the rest was history. Priscilla apparently expected Mark to be expelled from Harvard after he created a "hot or not" website to rank co-eds by attractiveness, which he called "Facemash." And yes, it was the precursor to the social media website we all know and love to hate.

In 2017, Mark spoke at Harvard's commencement and recalled how he, too, expected to get expelled. The party they met at was intended to be a farewell, but somehow the enterprising tech creator managed to hang on until dropping out in 2005 to focus on growing Facebook. However, his pickup line to Priscilla back in 2003 was, "I'm going to get kicked out in three days, so we need to go on a date quickly." The couple tied the knot in 2012, one day after the launch of the IPO for Facebook.

They have three children together, and celebrated their 20th anniversary of being together in 2023. It's an impressive marriage track record, considering their high profile life.