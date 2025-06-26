LeAnn Rimes Handled Her Teeth Falling out Onstage With Good Humor and Grace
LeAnn Rimes's false teeth are not uncommon among celebrities.
It's not uncommon for hugely famous people to do something to their teeth. Many celebrities get veneers or dentures, although some do prefer to keep their natural teeth. Country star LeAnn Rimes had her teeth situation exposed onstage when her false teeth fell out during a performance at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington.
LeAnn posted video of the incident on Instagram herself and seemed to be approaching the situation with good humor. Naturally, though, some people began to wonder why LeAnn had false teeth to begin with. Here's what we know.
Why does LeAnn Rimes have false teeth?
LeAnn has been open about the numerous dental procedures she's had over the course of her career. According to Billboard, many of those surgeries were botched, which means that she's had 29 total surgeries, and even previously filed a malpractice lawsuit, citing chronic pain and other complications as a result of failed veneers.
So, while many celebrities have this kind of work done at some point in their careers, it seems LeAnn's had a more difficult time than most.
Although LeAnn's surgery was initially elective, she's apparently undergone a number of procedures in the years since to correct past mistakes. 29 surgeries is excessive almost regardless of what you're in there doing.
The teeth that fell out during LeAnn's performance were a bridge that is in the front of her mouth. Unfortunately, the teeth fell out during the middle of a song.
LeAnn told the whole story in a video on Instagram.
LeAnn explained that she felt a pop during the performance and almost immediately realized something was wrong.
"If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front,” she said. “It fell out in the middle of my song."
LeAnn said that her initial reaction was panic, but that she eventually decided to just be honest with her audience and explain what was happening.
"I was literally pushing my teeth in like every couple of lines and singing," she added. "It was the most epic experience ever. I don't usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last."
LeAnn then posted another video in which she jokingly warned fans that they should steer clear of the front row if possible.
“The front row, get ready for something to fly out. If you catch them, please return them," she said. "You know, good times, just keeping it real with you, as real as I had to last night. As I said, there wasn’t a f--king thing I could do about it except either walk off or hold my teeth in and sing."
It might not be exactly how you would want a performance to go, but LeAnn seems to have taken the whole thing in stride. "Just watch this video again, and it’ll remind you that the show can go on even amid sheer utter embarrassment," she told anyone who might be worried about their own stage fright.