Despite Massive Success, These Country Music Stars Are Not in the Grand Ole Opry Faith Hill, for instance, isn't in the Opry. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 24 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET

Hailed as "the show that made country famous," The Grand Ole Opry is a massive country music broadcast that dates back to 1925. Today, it features some of the genre's biggest stars, along with up-and-coming talent looking to share their music with fans.

With such a long and storied history, especially in the heart of America's Country Music capital, Nashville, Tenn., some of the nation's most celebrated artists have been featured on the Grand Ole Opry stage. However, there are some notable singers who are not in the Grand Ole Opry, and their omission may surprise listeners.

Which country stars are not in The Grand Ole Opry?

The Grand Ole Opry selects official members to be part of the affair. According to the event's official website, there are six new members added each year. The first member to be inducted into The Grand Ole Opry was musician Uncle Jimmy Thompson.

As of 2025, there are about 250 different singers and celebrities who've been included in the Grand Ole Opry. As of this writing, the Opry's oldest member is Bill Anderson at 87 years old. Before delving into which stars aren't official Opry members, it's worth mentioning that induction also comes with some stipulations.

Stars who are members of the Opry are often expected to take the stage "frequently" according to Taste of Country. However, there are some exceptions, such as Barbara Mandell, for instance. Furthermore, if a member of the Opry passes away, they're no longer listed as an official member of the Opry.

Also, just because a musician or band has performed at the Opry, doesn't necessarily mean they're an official member. This is the case for several of the acts mentioned in this article. Such as the Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama. Despite being around for 50 years and performing at the Opry with official member Brad Paisley, they aren't official members of the Opry.

The same goes for Brooks & Dunn, who have also been added to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Although Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have performed alone at the Opry respectively, they aren't members of the venerated Country Music institution.

Furthermore, The Chicks, formerly, The Dixie Chicks, who were regulars at The Grand Ole Opry prior to 2003, haven't made many appearances since then. Their performance at the Opry in 2002 was the first they performed since 1998.

There's probably not a country music fan in the world who hasn't heard of Chris Stapleton, and many attribute his 2013 Opry performance of "Amanda" as the one that made him a household name. However, he isn't an official member of The Grand Ole Opry.

Cody Johnson's omission from the Opry could be attributed to the fact that he primarily resides in Texas, so dedicating himself to consistent Opry performances may be difficult. However, Taste of Country speculates that he will more than likely be added to the Opry roster at some point.

Dwight Yoakam is also a beloved country music artist (and actor) with a love for the Opry, if his words in this LA Times interview are any indication. However, he isn't a member, despite the Opry's website mention of the time he honored Minnie Pearl's 50-year anniversary as being a member of The Grand Ole Opry.